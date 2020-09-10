Mueller’s team erased at least15 phones after DOJ IG requested them

Newly released DOJ records show the lead attorney Andrew Weissmann and several Mueller minions claimed to have “accidentally wiped” at least 15 phones used in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Judicial Watch uncovered the information In a federal lawsuit. It took a lawsuit and two years to get the information.

The phones were all conveniently wiped after the DOJ IG asked for the devices to be handed over. Some phones wiped themselves, according to the DOJ???

This is an alarming thread spotlighting clear malfeasance during a political and judicial process. If lawyers did this during a court trial, they would be in jail. https://t.co/NpVyvLl45P — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2020

There is another destroyed-records case:

Files have gone missing about the incident in which a secret service agent tried to punch then-vice president Joe Biden. Uncle Joe allegedly cupped the agent’s girlfriend’s breast in his hand.

Go to about 43:00 for that: