Mueller’s team erased at least15 phones after DOJ IG requested them

Newly released DOJ records show the lead attorney Andrew Weissmann and several Mueller minions claimed to have “accidentally wiped” at least 15 phones used in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.
Judicial Watch uncovered the information In a federal lawsuit. It took a lawsuit and two years to get the information.
The phones were all conveniently wiped after the DOJ IG asked for the devices to be handed over. Some phones wiped themselves, according to the DOJ???
This is an alarming thread spotlighting clear malfeasance during a political and judicial process. If lawyers did this during a court trial, they would be in jail. https://t.co/NpVyvLl45P
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2020
There is another destroyed-records case:
Files have gone missing about the incident in which a secret service agent tried to punch then-vice president Joe Biden. Uncle Joe allegedly cupped the agent’s girlfriend’s breast in his hand.
Go to about 43:00 for that:
What should we expect of the sleazebag shyster lawyer Andrew Weissmann and his minions? He has literally ruined innocent people’s lives with is dishonest, unethical techniques.
There is a good article at The Federalist, written by Margot Cleveland, dated March 05, 2019 that describes Weissmann’s extreme lack of honesty in court procedures. Though some of the convictions he orchestrated have been reversed, the damage has been done.
Ask people that had good jobs at Arthur Andersen what they think of Weissmann.
Weissmann also destroyed the former accounting giant Arthur Andersen by pushing a phony criminal case. The Supreme Court eventually overturned it unanimously, but only years later, after the damage had been done.
His sleaziness is why he was chosen as the Alpha Pit Bull for the Mueller team.