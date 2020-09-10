Biden tries to tell Tapper he’s not Slow Joe & forgets what he’s saying

During an interview with Jake Tapper, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tried to deny he’s Slow Joe and then forgot what he was saying.

“Just look at us, okay?” Biden said to Tapper. “Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around?”

“Who’s, I mean, this idea of, you know, ‘Slow Joe,’” Biden said as he started to laugh before losing his train of thought. “I, anyway, I, I shouldn’t laugh about it because, uh, anyway, Donald Trump, uh, just look at us both, watch us, and determine whether or not you think, uh, um, I’m misleading anyone, not you personally, but the public, you know, look at me, judge me based on—”

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden, responding to Trump’s attacks on his physical & mental health, tries mocking POTUS but loses his train of thought pic.twitter.com/nZky9BXe7E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2020

It’s not the first time:

Joe Biden: “I am, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fill, my physical as well as my mental fitness and uh, to uh, you know, to make a judgment about who I am, and what state of affairs I have.”pic.twitter.com/lRjb7DOdOI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 6, 2020

Slow Joe can’t function without a teleprompter:

WOW!!! Joe Biden’s National Press Secretary @TDucklo refuses to deny that Biden needs a teleprompter to answer basic questions. pic.twitter.com/6s7d6TpWPl — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 10, 2020

Joe Biden does, in fact, use a teleprompter, though it doesn’t help much. pic.twitter.com/DZBRwCpk19 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 10, 2020

Biden tried to tell CNN’s Jake Tapper that he was opposed to NAFTA. Clinton came up with NAFTA and Joe voted for it.

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩, who voted in favor of NAFTA, says he opposed NAFTA pic.twitter.com/nXnDO4dSXD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2020

Tapper did press him on Trump renegotiating NAFTA. Finally, Joe did admit that the USMCA is better than NAFTA.

Jake Tapper to Joe Biden: President Trump “renegotiated NAFTA and you didn’t” pic.twitter.com/WlzhT0osea — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2020

Biden won’t apologize to the American workers he sold out b/c he’s actually proud of how he helped China rise. He knew that voting for NAFTA, supporting China joining the WTO & granting them favored nation status would destroy our middle-class, but he did China’s bidding anyway. https://t.co/J2u0RRehig — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2020

Biden lied and said Trump lifted sanctions on North Korea. He did not.

Did Biden mean Trump tore up the Iran Deal? No idea, bc no follow-up from Tapper. — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2020

Taxes, he loves taxes:

Joe Biden criticized the tax cuts enacted by President Trump and a then-Republican-led Congress. He also said he would raise taxes on those making more than $400,000 per year and lift corporate income taxes to 28%. https://t.co/BajfdaVlWh pic.twitter.com/zBaZaG6fr5 — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2020

Good grief on this new Biden ad:

WTF is the deal with this new Biden ad? pic.twitter.com/1KSfeTknyJ — (@humptapuss) September 10, 2020