J6 Prisoners: Zip-Tied, Beaten, Maced, Sexually Assaulted in the Night
J6 political prisoner Jonathan Mellis warns he and other J6 defendants in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC Gulag are being tortured by “racist,...
‘SafeBlood’ Sets Up Blood Banks for the Unvaccinated
‘SafeBlood’ Sets Up Blood Banks for the Unvaccinated By Mark Schwendau People in the medical community have been reporting a growing number of people asking for...
What Americans Must Do to Stop the Great Reset
What Americans Must Do to Stop the Great Reset By Mark Schwendau There was a very good article posted online earlier this year titled “11 things...
Jim Baker Fired from Twitter After Scrubbing FBI Out of TwitterFiles
Jim Baker reviewed the “Twitter files” and scrubbed them after Elon Musk explained Matt Taibbi would take a detour and report on his involvement....
Dutch Police Overturn Farmers’ Tractors with Farmers in Them – “Dystopian Hell”
Under the spell of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Netherlands officials are seizing 3,000 farms in the country because of a very unnecessary nitrogen...