Yoel Roth Might Bear Some Responsibility for the Gross Twitter Culture

Jeep to Close Their Illinois Cherokee Plant

Elon Musk’s Perfect Answer to a Bizarre Rebuke by Scott Kelly

Dianne Hermann

This Week in History: Dec 12-18, 2022

Intel Agencies Revolving Door Into Social Media Exposed

Mitt Romney Doesn’t Want Any Hunter Laptop Probes

Brennan’s Triggered! Elon Joked About “National Hero,” Dr. Fauci

Vindman Goes Bonkers Ranting That Elon Musk Is Goebbels

NATO Warns of War with Russia as Pentagon OKs Ukraine Drone Strikes Into Russia

Jeep Moves 1350 Jobs to Mexico to Make Biden’s Electric Cars

Army Fires Good Soldiers Over Vaccines, But Keeps S&M Pups

N95 Masks Don’t Work, Cloth Masks Don’t Either, Old T-Shirts Don’t

Rebel News Pulls a Project Veritas on the 2022 Global Health Summit!

The WHO, Johns Hopkins, Gates Plan for the Next Pandemic

Antipathy and Prejudice Toward Unvaccinated Persist, Study Shows

Team Biden to Give TPS Amnesty to Haitians Pouring Into the US

Kari Lake’s Explosive Lawsuit Makes the Deadline

Federal Court Permanently Bans Biden’s Transgender Surgery Mandate

Betsy McCaughey

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

Twitter Files 4 – Building the Case for a Permanent Ban of President Trump

Biden’s EPA Is Now Targeting Appliances, Heating, A/C

Twitter’s Still a Rat’s Nest Filled With Government Agents

FDA Approves Vax, 6 Mos. to 4 Years, No Data It’s Safe or Effective

RT TV Mocks US for Choosing Woman “Hooked on Drugs” Over Marine Hero

J6 Prisoners: Zip-Tied, Beaten, Maced, Sexually Assaulted in the Night

M Dowling - 14
J6 political prisoner Jonathan Mellis warns he and other J6 defendants in the “Patriot Pod” of the DC Gulag are being tortured by “racist,...

‘SafeBlood’ Sets Up Blood Banks for the Unvaccinated

Mark Schwendau - 18
‘SafeBlood’ Sets Up Blood Banks for the Unvaccinated   By Mark Schwendau   People in the medical community have been reporting a growing number of people asking for...

What Americans Must Do to Stop the Great Reset

Mark Schwendau - 7
What Americans Must Do to Stop the Great Reset   By Mark Schwendau   There was a very good article posted online earlier this year titled “11 things...

Jim Baker Fired from Twitter After Scrubbing FBI Out of TwitterFiles

M Dowling - 9
Jim Baker reviewed the “Twitter files” and scrubbed them after Elon Musk explained Matt Taibbi would take a detour and report on his involvement....

Dutch Police Overturn Farmers’ Tractors with Farmers in Them – “Dystopian Hell”

M Dowling - 6
Under the spell of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Netherlands officials are seizing 3,000 farms in the country because of a very unnecessary nitrogen...

