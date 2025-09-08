Mugshots Released of Suspects in the Murder of a Young Intern

After failing to report the names of the men who murdered Republican intern Eric Tarpinian Jachym since June, we now get to see who they are. They targeted the killing of the 21-year-old, but he wasn’t the intended victim. Shots were fired at a 16-year-old male and an adult female as well as Tarpinion-Jachym.

The two youths who committed the crime are Kelvin Thomas Jr and Jailen Lucas, both 17.

Authorities are also looking for another suspect 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas who also faces 1st degree murder charges.

The juveniles are being charged as adults.

There is a crisis among some black youth who get drawn into gangs at a very early age. The media, with their politically correct nonsense, is making matters worse hiding narratives they don’t like.

Rep. Estes called Mr. Jachym a “dedicated and thoughtful and kind person who loved our country.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the suspects “will face severe justice” if convicted, adding, “We hope this provides some measure of solace to his family.”

Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, was shot four times in the late-night shooting, investigators said. He was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Pirro said.

“He was an innocent bystander who was caught in a violent act that was not meant for him,” Pirro said. “His death is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how violence too often visits us in the nation’s capital.”