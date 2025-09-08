Treasury Secretary Bessent Addresses Tariffs and Jobs Numbers

On Meet the Press, Kristen Welker quoted Goldman Sachs claiming 86% of the tariffs have been paid by American businesses and consumers. She then asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if he acknowledged that the tariffs are a tax on Americans.

“I made a good career of trading against Goldman Sachs,” he responded.

“Goldman Sachs says 86% of the tariffs have been paid by American businesses & consumers. Do you acknowledge that these tariffs are a tax on Americans?” – NBC “No I don’t.” – Scott Bessent pic.twitter.com/6wtAznhpCc — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 7, 2025

“When I was here in April, the sky was falling with the tariffs… Since then, the U.S. bond market has been the best performing bond market in the developed world… [because of] the tariff income and the fiscal improvement that we are seeing,” Bessent said.

.@SecScottBessent: “When I was here in April, the sky was falling with the tariffs… Since then, the U.S. bond market has been the best performing bond market in the developed world… [because of] the tariff income and the fiscal improvement that we are seeing.” pic.twitter.com/90rdKyAuPg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

About the job numbers…

“Look, we’re not going to the economic policy off of one number. We believe that good policies are in place that are going to create good, high paying jobs for the American people.

“Two, let’s look at the efficacy of this number. August is the noisiest month of the year. Typically, the highest provisions come in August. That’s why it’s important that we have good data.

“Austin Goolsbee, who’s head of the Chicago fed and probably the most partisan person at the Federal Reserve in leadership, came out and said, I don’t know if these numbers were that weak. I don’t know if I’m going to vote for a cut in September, because it may have something to do with the immigration deportation. So this is why we need good data.

“Three if, in fact, these numbers are true, it shows that President Trump was right about the Federal Reserve. They are too late, and because of the bad numbers, they likely would have been cutting in June, if we believe the numbers

“And four, I can tell you, the one thing this administration is not going to do, and we are not going to let the Democrat media surrogates do, is the during President Biden, President Harris’s campaign, they told the American people it’s a vibe session, you don’t understand how good you have it. President Trump was elected for change, and we are going to push through with the economic policies that are going to set the economy, right, I believe, by the fourth quarter. We’re going to see a substantial acceleration.

“We’re not going to do economic policy off of one number,” says @SecScottBessent on August jobs numbers. “If, in fact, these numbers are true, it shows that President Trump was right about the Federal Reserve — they are TOO LATE.” pic.twitter.com/JkcBKM4lzW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 7, 2025

Now that August is in the books, tariff revenues topped over $31 billion in the month: a new record high. As collection continues to grow, the Trump Administration is fixing the financial shambles it inherited. pic.twitter.com/aYm3pVBffQ — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 2, 2025

Personally, I don’t even understand how the Federal Reserve Board exists. It seems unconstitutional. They are basically answerable to no one, not voters, not the President, not Congress. It formed during the Progressive era and is another rogue agency that isn’t an agency. They define monetary policy, not the people we elect.

Mark Levin provides a good summary here if you are interested.

The Sky isn’t falling