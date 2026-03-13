Muhi Mohanad Najm Walked Into the Elementary School Armed, Wearing Tactical Gear

A suspect, Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, after walking into an elementary school armed.

He was able to walk into Zwink Elementary School in Klein, Texas, on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Najm was charged with possession of a weapon in a prohibited place after allegedly entering the school property after another visitor reportedly failed to properly secure the door, leaving it unlocked.

The suspect has no known affiliation with the school. He reportedly had no reason to be there.

One school employee told investigators that Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser, and a holstered firearm.

School and district officials explained in a letter to parents why they were not immediately notified of the incident.

His neighbor told a Blaze reporter that it must be a misunderstanding. He’s a veteran, very nice, and babysits her children.