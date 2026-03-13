We Don’t Have a Voter ID: Anyone Can Vote in the USA

We don’t have a voter ID law in this country. People can register to vote in national elections on an honor system, and we just had about 20 million pour in illegally. States like California have banned voter ID or made it mostly irrelevant. A whopping 84% of Americans want voter ID.

No Democrat will support it, and they make up all kinds of ridiculous arguments about it being Jim Crow, as if Black people can’t get a voter ID. Now, they also claim women can’t get an ID once they get married and change their names. They’re just too stupid, I suppose. Not only do we have no Democrats supporting voter ID, but we have several Republicans.

John Thune won’t get rid of the filibuster, which Democrats promised to eliminate next time they’re in power. Instead, Thune is taking a cavalier approach. He is casually talking about how he is able to handle stress and pressure. How about the fact that he’s not handling his job?

“The votes aren’t there for a talking filibuster,” Thune said Tuesday. “It’s just a reality.”

It takes 60 votes with the filibuster. They don’t even have fifty votes needed without the filibuster.

President Trump revised the bill, and now the House has problems with it.

Some Republicans say to let it go.

Republicans have the Presidency, the Supreme Court, the House and the Senate. And yet… We don’t have a Voter ID law. Not a single crooked Democrat has been jailed, censured, impeached, or expelled. Taxpayers are being defrauded by the billions. And Republicans do NOTHING. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2025