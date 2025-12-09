Musk: EU Commissars Are Responsible for the Murder of Europe

Elon Musk isn’t letting up on the EU and wants to see the authoritarian “union” collapse to save Europe. He pointed to a typical case.

The EU commissars are responsible for the murder of Europe https://t.co/xVJDn6P8tn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2025

Italy was forced to take back the 43 Africans after the EU’s top court ruled that the fast-track deportation from Albania is flawed. Italy used Albania as a country to process asylum applications offshore for fast deportation.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that the way the Italian government currently defines whether a country is “safe” to return someone whose application is rejected contravenes EU law, writes the anti-Western values BBC.

You Can Only Send Them Back to the Perfectly Safe Country

That “safe country” concept is central to the deal that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni struck with Albania in 2023 to send migrants intercepted at sea straight there for accelerated processing.

Anyone from a “safe country” who was refused asylum was supposed to be deported within a week.

But the ECJ has ruled that a nation can only be included on the government’s list if the entire population there is safe, which means Italy will have to revise its procedure.

It currently identifies Egypt and Bangladesh, for example, as safe, while accepting that certain groups there require protection.

What country will be deemed “entirely safe” in the EU’s Orwellian court?

Italy was forced to take these 43 Africans back after the ruling. They will go right on welfare, while they cause problems and fight against “slave-like labor.”

France 24 called the deal with Albania “controversial.” The outlet wrote Meloni calls it “illegal migration” as if it’s not. It is illegal immigration and the only thing controversial is the suicide of the West forced by the EU Commissars.