Tim Pool Might End His Show, Curses Candace Owens

By
M Dowling
-
9
381


[[File:Tim Pool (53424232627).jpg|Tim_Pool_(53424232627)]]
Tim Pool might end his show Timcast on the 19th.  He said it costs him more to run it than he earns due to the cost of security. He brutally slammed Candace Owens who named him in her conspiracy theories about who killed Charlie Kirk.

Pool’s home was recently shot at about three times. He is getting other credible threats. He believes the shots are tied to Owens’ accusations [without evidence] against him in her alleged Kirk investigation.

In response, Owens laughed at him on her show. On X, she claimed he is “not well,” and is concerned about him:

“He is genuinely not well right now.,” Owens said. “I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

Obviously, she is being sarcastic.

Everything Owens, a former Democrat, is doing right now hurts Republicans, Donald Trump, America First, TPUSA, Erica Kirk, the late Charlie Kirk’s legacy and helps the left. Off-and-on, she bashes Trump for the Epstein Files, which are nothing more than a Democrat hoax. Democrats could have released those files under Biden and Obama but didn’t.

Tim Pool Clips

Here’s the shortened version of him unleashing on Owens:

Here’s the full clip where he talks about ending the show:

The next clip features Candace and her husband George Farmer talking with her, praising Islam over Christianity. Candace suggested Islam is a “truer faith” at the end of the clip.

And if you don’t believe Islam is superior, they’re willing to chop your head off.

Recently, Tucker Carlson has been very positive about Islam.

What is happening since Candace began her crusade:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
9 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave Huff
Dave Huff
1 minute ago

He won’t quit, the money is too alluring.

He will continue to play both sides…

0
Reply
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
39 minutes ago

Release the files. No hoax. The more its covered up, the more people will believe there is something there.

0
Reply
Forearmed
Forearmed
43 minutes ago

I don’t give a sh!t about the Epstein Files, but I do listen to Candace Owens because she is believable and she pulls no punches. Tim Pool on the other hand is a sniveling little bald=headed runt who wears a beany to hide his balding head. I do not watch him because he is arrogant with a bit of an… Read more »

-1
Reply
Glee
Glee
56 minutes ago

Tucker Carlson paid tribute to the Bible, and shows this quasi interest in Christianity while undermining its principles and elevating Islam. Candace Owens does the same. What would make two widely known conservative yammerers suddenly hate Jews and praise Islam? Carlson bought property in Qatar…Follow the money, people. Candace Owens should be sued into oblivion and sent to prison for… Read more »

0
Reply
FuckNutz
FuckNutz
1 hour ago

Keep licking Israels balls.

1
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
1 hour ago

“Democrats could have released those files under Biden and Obama but didn’t.”
And why? For the same reason Trump won’t. Because it would expose people on both sides. IF Trump isn’t guilty then he must have been threatened by some very powerful people.

1
Reply
Dave Huff
Dave Huff
2 seconds ago
Reply to  Popeye

There is only one side…

0
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
1 hour ago

So, if the Epstein Files really are nothing more than a Democrat hoax, why didn’t Trump release everything on day one like he said he would instead of avoiding (covering) and putting doubts and suspicions in people’s heads? So far, no excuse makes sense. This alone will probably be enough to destroy the next elections.

0
Reply
Glee
Glee
44 minutes ago
Reply to  Popeye

Let me give you a good possible reason Trump didn’t want to release the Epstein files, even though he is not implicated himself. Let’s say the rumors about Epstein and Judge John Roberts (and other powerful people) are true. Exposure or protection would become a powerful negotiating tool in getting policies passed or removing liberal SCOTUS obstructionism. Yes, perps should… Read more »

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz