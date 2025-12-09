Tim Pool Might End His Show, Curses Candace Owens

Tim Pool might end his show Timcast on the 19th. He said it costs him more to run it than he earns due to the cost of security. He brutally slammed Candace Owens who named him in her conspiracy theories about who killed Charlie Kirk.
Pool’s home was recently shot at about three times. He is getting other credible threats. He believes the shots are tied to Owens’ accusations [without evidence] against him in her alleged Kirk investigation.
In response, Owens laughed at him on her show. On X, she claimed he is “not well,” and is concerned about him:
“He is genuinely not well right now.,” Owens said. “I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”
Obviously, she is being sarcastic.
Everything Owens, a former Democrat, is doing right now hurts Republicans, Donald Trump, America First, TPUSA, Erica Kirk, the late Charlie Kirk’s legacy and helps the left. Off-and-on, she bashes Trump for the Epstein Files, which are nothing more than a Democrat hoax. Democrats could have released those files under Biden and Obama but didn’t.
Tim Pool Clips
Here’s the shortened version of him unleashing on Owens:
NEW: Tim Pool absolutely unleashes on Candace Owens, calls her an “evil scumbag” & “degenerate cunt.”
“Candace Owens is a f*cking evil scumbag. She is a degenerate cunt. She is burning everything down, and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it…”
“I think she’s a fed… pic.twitter.com/OAw6j8NQwx
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2025
Here’s the full clip where he talks about ending the show:
Shots Fired At Timcast Studio, Man Arrested For Stalking Benny, Loomer, Matt Walsh | Timcast IRL https://t.co/hwxuvbBk0K
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 9, 2025
There’s a reason Bari Weiss has to spend $10,000 per day on bodyguards
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 8, 2025
The next clip features Candace and her husband George Farmer talking with her, praising Islam over Christianity. Candace suggested Islam is a “truer faith” at the end of the clip.
And if you don’t believe Islam is superior, they’re willing to chop your head off.
Recently, Tucker Carlson has been very positive about Islam.
And here we have it folks! The reason why Candace Owens wants to destroy turning point USA. Here she is with her alleged, gay husband, George Farmer, calling Christianity week and praising Islam as the true religion. Claiming that young men are drawn to Islam because it is the… pic.twitter.com/K9rd9THNhz
— RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) December 8, 2025
What is happening since Candace began her crusade:
This is the damage that Candace has done. People genuinely believe this shit because of her. There is no other way to describe it than pure evil. pic.twitter.com/1qPFCZJBpo
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 9, 2025
He won’t quit, the money is too alluring.
He will continue to play both sides…
Release the files. No hoax. The more its covered up, the more people will believe there is something there.
I don’t give a sh!t about the Epstein Files, but I do listen to Candace Owens because she is believable and she pulls no punches. Tim Pool on the other hand is a sniveling little bald=headed runt who wears a beany to hide his balding head. I do not watch him because he is arrogant with a bit of an… Read more »
Tucker Carlson paid tribute to the Bible, and shows this quasi interest in Christianity while undermining its principles and elevating Islam. Candace Owens does the same. What would make two widely known conservative yammerers suddenly hate Jews and praise Islam? Carlson bought property in Qatar…Follow the money, people. Candace Owens should be sued into oblivion and sent to prison for… Read more »
Keep licking Israels balls.
“Democrats could have released those files under Biden and Obama but didn’t.”
And why? For the same reason Trump won’t. Because it would expose people on both sides. IF Trump isn’t guilty then he must have been threatened by some very powerful people.
There is only one side…
So, if the Epstein Files really are nothing more than a Democrat hoax, why didn’t Trump release everything on day one like he said he would instead of avoiding (covering) and putting doubts and suspicions in people’s heads? So far, no excuse makes sense. This alone will probably be enough to destroy the next elections.
Let me give you a good possible reason Trump didn’t want to release the Epstein files, even though he is not implicated himself. Let’s say the rumors about Epstein and Judge John Roberts (and other powerful people) are true. Exposure or protection would become a powerful negotiating tool in getting policies passed or removing liberal SCOTUS obstructionism. Yes, perps should… Read more »