Tim Pool Might End His Show, Curses Candace Owens

Tim Pool might end his show Timcast on the 19th. He said it costs him more to run it than he earns due to the cost of security. He brutally slammed Candace Owens who named him in her conspiracy theories about who killed Charlie Kirk.

Pool’s home was recently shot at about three times. He is getting other credible threats. He believes the shots are tied to Owens’ accusations [without evidence] against him in her alleged Kirk investigation.

In response, Owens laughed at him on her show. On X, she claimed he is “not well,” and is concerned about him:

“He is genuinely not well right now.,” Owens said. “I wouldn’t turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

Obviously, she is being sarcastic.

Everything Owens, a former Democrat, is doing right now hurts Republicans, Donald Trump, America First, TPUSA, Erica Kirk, the late Charlie Kirk’s legacy and helps the left. Off-and-on, she bashes Trump for the Epstein Files, which are nothing more than a Democrat hoax. Democrats could have released those files under Biden and Obama but didn’t.

Tim Pool Clips

Here’s the shortened version of him unleashing on Owens:

NEW: Tim Pool absolutely unleashes on Candace Owens, calls her an “evil scumbag” & “degenerate cunt.” “Candace Owens is a f*cking evil scumbag. She is a degenerate cunt. She is burning everything down, and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it…” “I think she’s a fed… pic.twitter.com/OAw6j8NQwx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2025

Here’s the full clip where he talks about ending the show:

Shots Fired At Timcast Studio, Man Arrested For Stalking Benny, Loomer, Matt Walsh | Timcast IRL https://t.co/hwxuvbBk0K — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 9, 2025

There’s a reason Bari Weiss has to spend $10,000 per day on bodyguards — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 8, 2025

The next clip features Candace and her husband George Farmer talking with her, praising Islam over Christianity. Candace suggested Islam is a “truer faith” at the end of the clip.

And if you don’t believe Islam is superior, they’re willing to chop your head off.

Recently, Tucker Carlson has been very positive about Islam.

And here we have it folks! The reason why Candace Owens wants to destroy turning point USA. Here she is with her alleged, gay husband, George Farmer, calling Christianity week and praising Islam as the true religion. Claiming that young men are drawn to Islam because it is the… pic.twitter.com/K9rd9THNhz — RigoStaRR (@RigoIrizarry) December 8, 2025

What is happening since Candace began her crusade: