“Musk Returns to X”

X has been struggling to stay up in some regions for days, prompting Elon Musk to return to the platform, Tesla, and SpaceX full-time.

For several days, X has had major outages due to a fire in an Oregon data center.

Musk said he’s “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on /xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out.

As evidenced by the uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not.

