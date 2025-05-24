Watch Closely for Jake Tapper’s Ulterior Motive for His Book

By now, readers know Jake Tapper wrote a book with Alex Thompson exposing Joe Biden’s mental acuity problems. He was one of the worst offenders in covering it up, making this very ironic. The book blames the White House for lying to the media, but there’s more.

Watch this tape and see if you come up with a conclusion about Jake Tapper’s possible double-sided ulterior motives in writing the book about the former White House lying to the media about Joe’s mental acuity.

Tapper: I mean transparency by leaders when it comes to their health, and I would argue that some of the skepticism we’ve heard from Democrats, Republicans and doctors, I have no idea what’s true. What’s not true.

All I can say is, like that, lack of confidence in the transparency that’s being offered didn’t come out of nowhere. And three, like this, or C, I’m really bad at that. And C, this applies to Donald Trump, too, and every future president, Donald Trump has released like nothing about his health, right? And while there aren’t the questions of acuity. There are certainly questions about his health.

And we can’t have this as a country. We have such a power, powerful executive branch, and at this stage, such an uncoequal legislative branch and such weak political parties. It is. We’re really racing towards a very dangerous situation. What if there had been that 2 am phone call for Joe Biden

Mediaite Interviewer: I think reader’s office can sometimes make this mistake, or audiences can sometimes make the mistake of assuming that reporting has the intention to advance a certain political project, and that’s not the point of reporting the point of reporting exposed the truth. And, you know, tell the his tell history for posterity.

The Double-Sided Motives

Obviously, the first motive is that he wants to cleanse the media of their guilt. Despite all the obvious signs of Joe Biden’s serious mental deficiencies, Tapper wants you to believe they were snookered.

Secondly, there is another possible motive. He is setting the stage to put Donald Trump’s health on the chopping block because they “can’t have this happen again.” Since they “learned their lessons,” they plan to go after his health. Somewhere in Hell, Goebbels is smiling.

Jake wants transparency now: about Donald Trump’s health.

You have to love the hack Mediaite interviewer claim the legacy media is all about telling the truth.

In 2020, Jake Tapper and CNN were VERY CONCERNED about Trump walking slowly down a ramp and drinking a glass of water, running repeated segments questioning his health. Like this one. https://t.co/BYQK0G6t6i pic.twitter.com/hyq9EwF3L1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2025

Why doesn’t Jake wonder about who the President is? Victor Davis Hanson adeptly scolds Jake Tapper in the clip below.

Hanson hadn’t heard Tapper’s switch to Trump’s health at the time he made these statements, but they are still accurate.

“One of the greatest acts of moral duplicity I’ve seen in my lifetime.” “Joe Biden has got cancer. He’s written off. He’s in decline. The family is disgraced. It’s easy now to write about that.”

“It was hard and would’ve required intellectual courage, moral fortitude to say this when he was the most powerful man in the world.”

“And so, Jake Tapper, you failed that test.”

Victor Davis Hanson: Jake Tapper’s Own ‘Original Sin’ CNN’s Jake Tapper helped promulgate one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. Just because he decided to write a book four years later saying everything to the contrary doesn’t change that. Nothing will, argues… pic.twitter.com/l6VfzbtnG7 — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) May 23, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email