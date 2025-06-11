Musk-Trump Apology Watch – Update

Update: Two CNN sources say Musk called President Trump Monday night, before he expressed his regrets online on Wednesday.

The call only lasted for moments.

Vice president JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles spoke by phone with Musk on Friday. The three discussed the feud between Trump and Musk according to the two sources. It was after that that Musk started to back off his attacks and deleted his worst posts.

The New York Times was the first to report the Monday phone call. The Friday call was reported first by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump had urged Vance to be diplomatic which he probably didn’t even have to say since Vance is very diplomatic. On Saturday in a Theo von podcast JD Vance said that Elon should chill a bit and he thinks everything will be fine.

Original Post

President Donald Trump says in a new podcast interview with Miranda Devine that he is open to reconciling with Elon Musk over their falling out due to Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump said during an interview on “Pod Force One with Miranda Devine” that was published Wednesday. “I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.” The bill might add 2.4 trillion dollars to the debt which could be offset with tariffs and investments. The main purpose of the bill is to get the economy growing.

The relationship between the two began souring after Musk called out Trump’s bill in a June 3 post on X, harshly criticizing the bill.

The two then traded insults, with Musk even saying Trump was in the so-called Jeffrey “Epstein files,” and should be impeached.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed it at the press conference this afternoon and said that the President is appreciative of Elon Musk’s statement of regret for some comments he made about Donald Trump.

BREAKING: President Trump is “appreciative” of @ElonMusk‘s post from earlier today that Elon went “too far” in going after Trump. Elon said: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.” pic.twitter.com/ChmhHFP9WT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 11, 2025

