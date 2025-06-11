Mexican President Comes Down on the Side of Rioters

Mexican President Scheinbaum Pardo criticized ICE, calling for them to stop the raids against Mexican illegal aliens living in the U.S.

Claudia Sheinbaum has said the U.S. should have a different approach for tackling the migrant crisis that doesn’t “involve raids or violence.”

“Our position has always been one of defending Mexicans living in the United States—our permanent support. At the same time, we call for an approach that does not involve raids or violence but rather addresses the issue through comprehensive immigration reform that acknowledges the role of migrants in the United States, especially those who have been working there for many years,” she said.”

She has no shortage of gall. Her comments will incite her entitled illegal aliens in the US and back the communists leading these riots in major cities.

These rioters, many of whom are her citizens, are endangering the lives of our law enforcement. She needs to STHU.

Instead of interfering in our politics on the side of communists, she should worry about her cartel problem.

We don’t need her interference on the side of radicals. It’s not surprising, however, since she is a communist and ran for office as a communist. The last president was a communist also. Cartels like communists.

On June 9, 2025, ICE agents in Los Angeles arrested Emiliano Garduno-Galvez—an illegal alien from Mexico—for attempted murder after he threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots. Garduno-Galvez had previously been deported. He has a previous… pic.twitter.com/kT4ZszQBSx — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 11, 2025

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt revealed that 330 ILLEGAL ALIENS were arrested after they participated in the LA riots. 113 of them had PRIOR CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS!!! Deport them ALL! pic.twitter.com/Y0hBqDDntJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

