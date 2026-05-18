Must-Watch: Important GOP Primaries Tomorrow

Georgia

The race for the GOP nomination for the Georgia Senate seat is vitally important. Republicans believe they can unseat far-left Democrat Jon Ossoff. Many believe he isn’t representing most Georgians. He shouldn’t have won the first time.

Three Republicans are competing in the primary to take on incumbent Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff in the general election. Derek Dooley, a former football coach with close ties to Gov. Brian Kemp, is facing off against Mike Collins and Buddy Carter, both of whom are pursuing a Senate seat rather than trying to retain their spots in the House of Representatives.

President Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone, at least not yet.

Kentucky

Senate

GOP’s aged RINO Senator Mitch McConnell is finally stepping aside. Hasta la vista, Mitch. President Donald Trump endorsed a Republican congressman to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell. He rejected a self-styled MAGA candidate backed by Elon Musk, Nate Morris.

Trump announced his support for Rep. Andy Barr in the Kentucky Republican primary, shortly after he said he asked businessperson Nate Morris to become an ambassador.

People online say Barr is a RINO and a protégé of Mitch’s. I have no idea if that is true. Trump says he is MAGA. President Trump got Morris to drop out of the race and take an unspecified role in the Trump administration. Morris had the best MAGA record, but he will take the ambassadorship and endorse Barr. The other candidate in the primary, David Cameron, probably won’t win without that endorsement. People online think Cameron is a RINO. Their voting record is similar. Trump mostly made his choice based on who he thought could win in the general.

All three candidates worked hard to distance themselves from Mitch.

Congress

Another must-watch is the battle for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional seat, currently held by Thomas Massie. Trump has endorsed a former Navy SEAL, farmer Ed Gallrein.

Rep. Massie sank dramatically in the polls the day before the primary to 43%.

Trump is blasting him and sees him as a danger to him and the America First agenda due to the issues he supports that coincide with the Democrat agenda.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP! He is the Worst “Republican” Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutualization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things. The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot.”

Massie keeps saying that Gallrein is backed by out-of-state donors. The majority of Gallrein’s donors are in Kentucky. The opposite is true of Massie. Just check Open Secrets. Massie is running with support from antisemites, and Gallrein has donors from a Jewish PAC.

The top donor state for Ed Gallrein is Kentucky. If you look up Massie’s contributors, he received a lot more money, and most of his donations came from out of state. He indeed received many small donations, but they were still out of state. Massie’s top donor state is California. Massie has millions more to spend than Ed Gallrein.