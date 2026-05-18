Speaker Johnson: GOP to Pick Up 7-15 or More Seats in the House

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson spoke with Tony Perkins on “This Week on the Hill.” They discussed people accusing the Rededicate 250 event in D.C. of being a Christian nationalist event. The media and the Democrats who support them are a disgrace. Aside from that, the most striking part of the conversation was about House seats now that Democrats can’t redistrict whites out of existence because they are white.

Johnson told Perkins:

“…. you had the Virginia Supreme Court correct the hyper-gerrymander that they were trying to hoist upon that state and correct it. And then they had the U.S. Supreme Court hand down the decision in the Callais case, the Louisiana case that said section two of the Voting Rights Act can’t be misused to draw congressional lines based on skin color, which has always been a rather obvious prospect. It really did make a major change.

“So, you have as many as maybe six or seven states that are in the same stage, some process of redrawing their lines to make sure they have constitutional congressional districts.

“In our case, as you know, in our state of Louisiana, the Supreme Court specifically said your current map is unconstitutional. So, the legislature had to convene a quick special session to correct it because you obviously can’t have an election based on a blatantly unconstitutional map. And then that court decision had a reverberating effect across several states because they had similar situations as Louisiana.

Pick up of 7 to 15 or more seats in the House.

“We’re still awaiting the final sort of the dust to settle over all that, but of course, the midterm election is right upon us. November is a fateful decision day for the American people, and you have primaries to be determined before then. A lot going on right now.

“People have asked me every five steps here in Washington, ‘What does this mean for the outcome of the midterms? As you know, I’ve been very bullish that House Republicans would keep and grow our majority in the House and will keep it in the Senate.

“Of course, President Trump will stay in the White House for two and a half more years. But I think that it does make those prospects even greater. By most analyses now, Republicans will probably have as many as seven more seats that are drawn that would be more favorable for us when all those unconstitutional lines are corrected.

“As many, maybe as double digits, maybe 15 or more…. We’ll see.

“But I have to win on whatever maps are produced, Tony. So, I’m ready to go either way.

About 28.40:

They Still Have Seats They Shouldn’t Have

This doesn’t even include all the seats lost because of illegal immigration. This is one way Democrats cheat. They should never have had seats drawn to give Hispanics, black people, and other minorities their own districts. It’s racist.

Democrats still have an unfair advantage with all the people in their states illegally.

They have cheated in elections for decades because they can’t win on their policies. The GOP has its issues, but they’re not communists.

The thing that always strikes me is that Democrats were the slavers and they were Jim Crow, but they have been able to convince people they weren’t responsible.