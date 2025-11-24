Mutinous Democrats Try to Walk Back Their Treachery

Democrat members of Congress posted a video telling members of the military to mutiny. They seem to know they went too far and are twisting what they said or, in Elissa Slotkin’s case, admitting there were no unlawful orders given. The truth is that an army of lawyers vet every order and kill shot authorization that are handed down by the president and Secretary of Defense.

Democrats are setting up some soldiers to be imprisoned or killed. Federal law demands that if a soldier mutinies alone or at the encouragement of others, it is a crime punishable by death which is all President Trump said. He didn’t say he wanted to execute Jason Crow or Elissa Slotkin or Mark Kelly as they now claim.

People should know that mutiny is punishable by death. Mutiny is a refusal to execute lawful orders of the chain of command and if one soldier takes the Democrats seriously and decides not to carry out in order, he risks being charged with mutiny and he could face death.

Not one of these Democrats will be there to protect him.

Here’s the video urging mutiny in case you missed it:

Democrats in Congress are openly advocating mutiny by the U.S. Armed Forces They care nothing about the general welfare of the nation It’s all about “get Trump” with these imbeciles pic.twitter.com/4qgBav8fIh — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 18, 2025

On Sunday’s edition of This Week, Elissa Slotkin, admitted that the president hasn’t given any illegal orders to the military. Instead she now says there are “some legal gymnastics going on.” And she’s a former CIA agent.

Elissa Slotkin now pretends she said things she didn’t say. She claims they were only telling soldiers to go to their JAG officer with questions. That isn’t what she said in the clip. Then she referenced the movie, A Few Good Men, where a few good men did the right thing and were prosecuted for it.

Slotkin actually thinks what they did is benign.

Also, the President never told anyone to shoot rioters in the legs. He asked if they could. It was a question. The moderator partially pushed back.

Lots of focus on the “A Few Good Men” reference but this is an amazing sequence here from Elissa Slotkin: The fabricated “many SOUTHCOM officers are asking”, to lying about President Trump ordering protesters shot in the legs, to being called on it and immediately… pic.twitter.com/HbzJXlFkE9 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 23, 2025

Margaret Brennan offered some pushback with Jason Crow on Face the Nation.

WOW!!! Democrat Rep. Jason Crow just got OWNED by CBS’ Margaret Brennan as he attempts to justify urging U.S. military members to commit sedition against President Trump: Brennan: “How do you respond to the allegations from your colleagues, fellow veterans that what you put out… pic.twitter.com/xUtq52x6Yg — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 23, 2025

Elizabeth Vargas and Martha MacCallum hit back:

Tomorrow @JasonCrowCO and @SenMarkKelly will appear on @FaceTheNation and push their B.S. about Trump and “illegal orders.” If Margaret Brennan has any journalistic integrity she would push back as hard as @marthamaccallum and @EVargasTV did this week. But, my prediction is that… pic.twitter.com/Peax4XiALP — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) November 23, 2025

