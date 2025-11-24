Mutinous Democrats Try to Walk Back Their Treachery

Democrat members of Congress posted a video telling members of the military to mutiny. They seem to know they went too far and are twisting what they said or, in Elissa Slotkin’s case, admitting there were no unlawful orders given. The truth is that an army of lawyers vet every order and kill shot authorization that are handed down by the president and Secretary of Defense.

Democrats are setting up some soldiers to be imprisoned or killed. Federal law demands that if a soldier mutinies alone or at the encouragement of others, it is a crime punishable by death which is all President Trump said. He didn’t say he wanted to execute Jason Crow or Elissa Slotkin or Mark Kelly as they now claim.

People should know that mutiny is punishable by death. Mutiny is a refusal to execute lawful orders of the chain of command and if one soldier takes the Democrats seriously and decides not to carry out in order, he risks being charged with mutiny and he could face death.

Not one of these Democrats will be there to protect him.

Here’s the video urging mutiny in case you missed it:

On Sunday’s edition of This Week, Elissa Slotkin, admitted that the president hasn’t given any illegal orders to the military. Instead she now says there are “some legal gymnastics going on.” And she’s a former CIA agent.

Elissa Slotkin now pretends she said things she didn’t say. She claims they were only telling soldiers to go to their JAG officer with questions. That isn’t what she said in the clip. Then she referenced the movie, A Few Good Men, where a few good men did the right thing and were prosecuted for it.

Slotkin actually thinks what they did is benign.

Also, the President never told anyone to shoot rioters in the legs. He asked if they could. It was a question. The moderator partially pushed back.

Margaret Brennan offered some pushback with Jason Crow on Face the Nation.

Elizabeth Vargas and Martha MacCallum hit back:
As JD Vance said…

