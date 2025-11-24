Michael Savage Pleads with Trump on H1-B Visas

M Dowling
Michael Savage feels the H1-B visas are still a stinging burden to Americans, particularly in the tech sector. It’s another opinion to consider.

Peter St. Onge addressed it in September. Americans are just as smart and as well-educated as foreigners or more so. They are also not lazy and they are talented.

Michael Savage has some insecurities about Scott Bessent. The Soros connection is troubling. Susie Wiles is also a concern.

How long do we have to wait for inflation to go down and for the cost of living improve:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confidant about tariffs:

Here is more Savage:

