Michael Savage Pleads with Trump on H1-B Visas

Michael Savage feels the H1-B visas are still a stinging burden to Americans, particularly in the tech sector. It’s another opinion to consider.

Peter St. Onge addressed it in September. Americans are just as smart and as well-educated as foreigners or more so. They are also not lazy and they are talented.

Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H1B’s. It’s a great start to ending Big Tech’s 2.5 million worker sweatshop. Still, there’s another 2.3 million visas — including 350,000 “intern visas” — that replace Americans with low-wage foreigners. pic.twitter.com/3fYgVmRXGz — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) September 22, 2025

Michael Savage has some insecurities about Scott Bessent. The Soros connection is troubling. Susie Wiles is also a concern.

How long do we have to wait for inflation to go down and for the cost of living improve:

Kristen Welker: “How long do Americans need to be patient? How long do they have to wait for the cost of living to come down?” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “I talked about the three I’s that were killing Americans: immigration, interest rates and inflation. The president’s… pic.twitter.com/1es0we94ND — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 23, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confidant about tariffs:

Kristen Welker: “Well, and banana prices are up almost 7%, coffee prices up nearly 19%. Isn’t the fact that you’re rolling back tariffs an admission that ultimately they do drive up prices for consumers?” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “Kristen, how much does your arm… pic.twitter.com/LeQoIZs8sU — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 23, 2025

