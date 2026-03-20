Nasty Restaurant Owners Kick Out Gov. Huckabee Sanders

These nasty restaurant owners kicked ov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of their restaurant. The LGBT owners said the customers felt unsafe, which is totally ridiculous. Gov. Sanders’ political views were allegedly making “employees feel uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Gov. Sanders had been dining in Little Rock with two other moms at The Croissanterie. The governor was also accompanied by her state police detail. Her party had been served and their meals paid for when the owner approached and told the governor to get out.

“The owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave,” Sanders said.

The governor and her lunch party complied but as they were leaving the staff became even more enraged. Someone in the restaurant shouted, “It’s time to go” and another extended his middle finger.

The two proprietors claim to have a very large social media presence, and followers called “FLAKY FRIENDS.” This is what the tolerant left does. So much tolerance.

Gov. Sanders was gracious.

“Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant certainly doesn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down with discrimination and hate,” the governor said.

Meet Jill McDonald & Wendy Schay who own “THE CROISSANTERIE” who kicked out Gov. Sanders from their Little Rock, AK restaurant. Big surprise THEY ARE A LESBIAN COUPLE. Sanders political views were making “Employees feel uncomfortable & UNSAFE”. Sanders was given the middle… pic.twitter.com/XT8UX0JR0H — ScatteredToTheWind (@PerilOnTheSea) March 19, 2026

This isn’t the first time Gov. Sanders has been abused by leftist restaurant owners. That restaurant, the Red Hen, was shuttered after numerous protests.

It became known as the “Commie Cluck” after the owner kicked Sarah Sanders and her family out in between bites.

The owners of Lexington, Virginia’s Red Hen restaurant, had opened a new restaurant with a new name. The only problem was that it was the same owners. It’s still a commie cluck. It was never the same.

Democrats haven’t changed; they’ve just gone undercover temporarily.

These people are nasty and disrespectful, and apparently, proud of it.