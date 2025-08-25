National Guard to Protect the Homeland in 19 States

Over 1700 National Guard will deploy over 19 states to help ICE undo some of the damage done by Joe Biden and Democrats over the past four years and before. This is probably only the beginning. It’s nice to see our military protecting the homeland’s borders instead of foreign borders.

National Guard troops are set to mobilize in 19 states to assist DHS in a sweeping immigration and federal crime crackdown.

This is what 78 million Americans voted for.

Troops will act as a “support pillar” for federal agents.

Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized since the mission began.

Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

Democrats don't want Trump to send the National Guard to help make their cities safer, but were completely fine with Tim Walz using the National Guard to treat Minnesota residents like this in 2020 pic.twitter.com/asH99PDTLW — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) August 25, 2025

If President Trump tries to clean up the crime and filth in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants the residents to use violence. He has one of the worst approval ratings of mayors in the nation.

BREAKING – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is now calling on the citizens of Chicago to “rise up and fight against tyranny,” directly urging violence if President Trump sends in the National Guard to reduce crime in the city. pic.twitter.com/6bTQvNZ1wO — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 24, 2025

People need help.

Homeless woman pleads for President Trump to help Seattle. She begs for the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/SpYbynwMHt — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) August 24, 2025

Union Station is safe for the first time in years.

Democrats are alarmed because when they arrive at Union Station in DC they see National Guard troops. You know what they won’t see? Crime. You’re welcome, Democrats. (jesseburketthall on TT) pic.twitter.com/8uAtFDtwfa — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

Woman explains the profound cleanup at Union Station in DC, particularly “the underpass bridge where people would throw their waste” and there was always trash. People talked about cleaning this up for a decade. President Trump did it in weeks. (thinkingnotsosimple2.0 on TT) pic.twitter.com/c0C4De6kXG — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2025

These white suburbanite protesters are chanting "FREE DC", meanwhile the actual DC residents don't want their help at all. The black people who live there are LOVING all the extra security. pic.twitter.com/KnT5acSwxe — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) August 24, 2025

No murders in ten days in DC.

Black Americans are raving about how much SAFER it feels to walk the streets in DC thanks to Trump “I don’t even got to look over my shoulder no more.” pic.twitter.com/EmydpvyREE — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 25, 2025

NOW: National Guard troops are openly interacting with teens in DC’s Navy Yard, even letting them sit in Humvees One of these teens said “last time I was here, there was a shootlng!” I’m REALLY hoping the newfound law and order in DC will inspire kids to take a better path… pic.twitter.com/fb4Ome6rwW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

