National Guard to Protect the Homeland in 19 States

Over 1700 National Guard will deploy over 19 states to help ICE undo some of the damage done by Joe Biden and Democrats over the past four years and before. This is probably only the beginning. It’s nice to see our military protecting the homeland’s borders instead of foreign borders.

National Guard troops are set to mobilize in 19 states to assist DHS in a sweeping immigration and federal crime crackdown.

This is what 78 million Americans voted for.

Troops will act as a “support pillar” for federal agents.

Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized since the mission began.

Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

Yep:

If President Trump tries to clean up the crime and filth in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants the residents to use violence. He has one of the worst approval ratings of mayors in the nation.

People need help.

Union Station is safe for the first time in years.

No murders in ten days in DC.

Nice:

