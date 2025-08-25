EOs on Flag Burning, Cash Bail, Guard Units for Public Disorder

President Trump signed an executive order aiming for one-year jail terms for flag burning. The Courts have long upheld the freedom to burn the US flag. The order does specify the burning of the flag would be associated with other violence, such as a riot. There has to be “evidence of criminal activity.”

Bondi said it would be done without running afoul of the First Amendment.

As Trump said, we will find that if people get a year in jail, the burning will stop immediately.

President Trump also signed an executive order creating specialized National Guard units to address “public order issues.” Secretary Hegseth will establish the units who will be trained for the public order issues.

Last week, a new directive allowed the National Guard to carry sidearms. On Monday, he suggested he would ask Congress to codify the action. He said, “I think Democrats will actually vote for this.”

He signed another order requiring suspects to pay cash bonds.

Other orders included withholding grant funding to jurisdictions that have abolished cash bail. The federal government will also take custody of the defendants.