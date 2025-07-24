National Teachers (NEA) Pushes Radical Marxist Indoctrination

Corey DeAngelis exposed the NEA teacher’s handbook online. It is a Marxist/Communist guide for teachers. The NEA is the largest National Education Association in the United States, with nearly three million members, teachers and education workers. They have gone full communist and aren’t hiding it. You can call it Marxist or communism. It’s the same thing.

This is not representative of the teachers I have met in New York. Once in a while, you might come across a communist teacher, but it’s not prevalent – yet. Most teachers see Randi Weingarten as unappealing in every way.

DeAngelis writes in a series of Xeets:

The National Education Association handbook says “educators must acknowledge the existence of white supremacy culture as a primary root cause of institutional racism, structural racism, and white privilege.” “Educators must also work to prohibit institutionally racist systems.”

The NEA will push “strategies fostering the eradication of institutional racism and white privilege perpetuated by white supremacy culture.” “school districts must provide training in cultural competence, implicit bias, restorative practices and techniques, and racial justice.”

The teacher’s union’s handbook calls for “Educational Reparations.” “The National Education Association believes that, in order to achieve racial and social justice for descendants of formerly enslaved peoples, educational reparations must be made.”

And let’s not forget the pronouns which are grammatically inappropriate and bizarre:

“The National Education Association believes that an individual’s name and pronouns are of utmost importance.”

“The National Education Association believes that at every phase of governance and on all decision-making levels of the Association there should be minority participation at least proportionate to the identified ethnic-minority population of that geographic level.”

Home schooling limits the control of the State. We can’t have that:

The National Education Association’s handbook says that “home schooling programs based on parental choice cannot provide the student with a comprehensive education experience.”

The nation’s largest teachers union’s handbook claims school choice programs are “governmental attempts to resegregate public schools,” DeAngelis writes.

Go Deeper

On page 357, they write because NEA successfully merged with ATA, that’s the American Teachers Association, “NEA has made radical changes, particularly noting the establishment of bylaw 3.1 (g), which ensures an increase of ethnic minority representation at the representative assemblies, the commitment to eradicating institutional racism, and resolution that acknowledges the existence of the ideology of white supremacy and its role in shaping the dominant culture as a root cause of institutional racism, structural racism, and white privilege.”

These beliefs are extremely far left and untrue. I worked in education for three decades, and none of that is true. You are always going to have someone here or there with biases, and that’s what this amounts to. Their problem is not with white supremacy, it’s the fact that whites are in the majority still, but barely. White leftists see whites as a powerful majority that are too independent of the State.

If you go to page 341, in the handbook, you will see that they write about white supremacy culture and racial justice. They believe that “in order to achieve racial and social justice, educators must acknowledge the existence of white supremacy culture as a primary root cause of institutional racism, structural racism, and white privilege. Educators must also work to prohibit institutionally racist systems and policies that have governed our society and kept native people, Asian, black, Latin (o/a/x), Middle Eastern or North African, multi-racial and Pacific Islander people from full participation in American life.”

I don’t have to tell you the significance of those comments. They are believers in State supremacy and the majority must not prevail.

Minimizing the Holocaust

Additionally, if you go to page 355 they have sections on remembering the Holocaust without mentioning the specific horror of the genocide of Jews, because there were “12 million victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, ability/disabilities and other targeted characteristics.”

They also want to show that the Palestinians suffered a catastrophe at the hands of the Jews when Israel was established as a nation.

The NEA wanted to ditch the ADL, but aren’t going to do it because of backlash. Actually, I think the ADL is Marxist, and very opposed to Christianity so I couldn’t care less about them but I do care about the distortion of history.

This handbook shows that the NEA is a Marxist organization dedicated to the radical indoctrination of children. It is anti-parent, anti-choice, anti-freedom, anti-accountability and anti-American.

Read this one white supremacy page from the handbook:

Read the NEA handbook here.