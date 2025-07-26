Graham & Cornyn Call for a Special Counsel, That’s a Hard No!

Sentinel noted earlier today that some Republicans want a special counsel appointed in the potential criminal case against Barack Obama and his senior aides. However, as Andy McCarthy said, it is completely unnecessary. There is no conflict of interest which leaves attorney general Pam Bondi free to appoint a special prosecutor herself.

The two senators who want a special counsel are Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn, two unreliable Republicans. They are notorious for turning on conservatives. They must be looked at with suspicion in their desire to see a special counsel.

Graham wants to bury it in an endless probe. Remember when he was head of the judiciary committee and constantly promised to act but never did? This is the same thing. He wants a special counsel so we see nothing for years.

We had a special counsel during Russiagate and it cost $32 million and basically took too long to take the pressure off President Trump during his presidency even though he was completely innocent.

It is also doubtful that a special counsel will have the access needed to properly investigate. In order to get the access to files, he would have to continually seek permission from the president or some other higher authority.

There is just no need for a special counsel and a special prosecutor from Pam Bondi’s office can do a much better job of it.

It sounds like Cornyn and Graham are making the suggestion so the case can die in a several years-long probe.

If History Is Prologue

In 2017, Trump wanted to oust then-special counsel Robert Mueller in the absurd and endless Russia probe. It was Graham who told reporters that if the then-president got rid of the then-special counsel, it “could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.”

He added that the system needed “a check and balance here,” and the senator even endorsed legislation that would prevent a president from acting unilaterally to remove a special counsel.

Months later, Graham also said that it would be “corrupt” for Trump to oust a special counsel investigating him, adding that a president stopping an investigation without cause “would be a constitutional crisis.”

Meanwhile, Mueller’s henchmen were able to drag it out for years, seriously damaging President Trump’s presidency.