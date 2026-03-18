NATO Members Failed Trump’s Test

President Trump is disappointed, but not surprised, that no one in NATO will help patrol the Strait of Hormuz. He said to some degree this was more of a test to see if they would be there for us, and they are not. We have spent trillions on their defense and stationed our troops in their countries to protect them. Except for Turkey, they are all our dependents. The US spent nearly $200 billion on Ukraine over its fear that Russia would invade it next. Ukraine isn’t even in NATO.

President Trump said, “I think NATO’s making a very foolish mistake. And I’ve long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So, this was a great test because we don’t need them, but they should have been there.”

He said he could have gotten some cooperation if he gave it a “full-court press,” but we don’t need them. The US can go it alone.

President Trump: “I have long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this was a great test, because we don’t need them, but they should have been there.” pic.twitter.com/nvNbx8w0NF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 17, 2026

Germany is especially annoying. They started two world wars and think they owe us nothing.

Trump posted this morning:

I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Strait?” That would get some of our nonresponsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!! President DJT

NATO has been promoted as one of the most successful alliances in history. Nations kept joining, but none outside Turkey maintained a strong military. They let the United States become their military, and they wasted money on foolhardy ideas.

For years, NATO has mostly been dominated by the US and its many dependents.

The Emperor Has No Clothes. Most people can now see how mutually supportive they are. What they have done is continually move in on Russia, closer to their border, poking the bear.