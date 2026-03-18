Democrat Party’s Plan to Make Hakeem Jeffries President of the USA

Peter Ticktin believes China is taking us over. He said they are doing it surreptitiously through voting machines, as one example. Ticktin said it’s confirmed to his satisfaction. He describes what he calls a “smoking gun”: the machines are in play.

The Democrat Party isn’t the Democrat Party anymore. It’s a globalist, UN, WEF, uniparty. They decimated the party, he asserts.

They have numerous ways of stuffing the ballot box, but this is different: they use the machines. This party goes after the lawyers and anyone who fights them on this. Ticktin mentioned Ed Martin, who is one of the most ethical people he knows. They are going after him for nonsense and will go after anyone because, as much as we want to save America, they want to destroy it.

No One Can Know What These Machines Do

Ticktin gives an example of a Republican county that went big for Biden. As they later determined, the vote flipped. Trump’s votes went to Biden and vice versa.

“So because these are trade secrets, nobody knows what these machines do. We don’t know what that programming does,” Ticktin says.

Tina Peters was able to image the votes in the machine, enabling people to see what happened. She was imprisoned for it. The real criminal was the Secretary of State. Ticktin explained how she was indeed the criminal in the clip below.

Ticktin, an attorney, represents Tina Peters. He said she was imprisoned for several reasons. One reason was to keep others from doing what she did. Ticktin has evidence and witnesses.

The China Chips

China made the phone chips used in our machines, and they falsely label them “Made in Taiwan.” They can be used to change votes. The DOJ never prosecutes anything.

The machines involve trade secrets, which allow the globalist party to hide what they are doing.

Ticktin says:

“We’re not allowed to look at that program, even though we’re involved with lawsuits where people’s lives are, you know, going to either spend the important years of their lives in prison, and we can’t even look at the programming, but so we’ve got a black box that has phone chips in it.

“What, what we now know is that the election we’ve had three states. We’ve had Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina, where we had primaries last week and on. And there’s a fellow, what’s his name? Martinez, … I keep forgetting his first name. But anyway, he was running in Bexar County. It’s called Bexar County, but it’s spelled B, E, X, A, R. Don’t ask me why they don’t pronounce the X. But anyway, that’s what it is. In Bexar County.

“He was running for election, and he asked for a list of the people that had voted, which you’re entitled to. There’s nothing wrong with getting it. They gave it to him, and the list had all the duplicates on it. Okay, we have a smoking gun.

“The candidate that won the primary for the Republicans is a left-winger who’s totally woke and in favor of DEI. I mean, that’s what we got there. So, they put their candidate in on our party to be our candidate. Total operation. Again. You have the list showing the multiple names being duplicated, stealing the election.”

The Scariest Part

The scariest part is what the Democrats have planned now, Ticktin continued. They plan to impeach Donald Trump and JD Vance at the same time, says Ticktin.

If they win the House, Hakeem Jeffries would likely be president of the United States. They could also flip the Senate, and they have RINOs. Since Trump was elected, Democrats have said he will be gone in two years. They are planning for it.

If Jeffries is president, we will be communists.

Watch the Ticktin interview:

If you think this is all foofoo dust, listen to JD Pritzker talk about Project 29.