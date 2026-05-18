NBC News: Don’t Insult the CCP Spy Who Ran a US City

If you think the real problem with calling out Chinese spy Eileen Wang, who ran an entire California city while spying for China, you would be wrong. The real problem is racism. Wang even pleaded guilty to espionage, a traitor to her adopted country, but, duh, the racism.

We were wrong to report the story accurately because it engenders fear and racism. Thank you, NBC News, for enlightening us on this issue. Informing people that a Chinese communist spy was running the entire city of Arcadia is racism. Who knew?

NBC News wrote:

Political figures, including Bernadette Breslin, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the indictment was another example of Chinese-led plans to weaken the United States from within.

But racist comments began to appear on social media feeds soon after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the case against Wang. Many replies to Patel’s post announcing the charges suggested investigating other prominent Asian American women political figures. Others suggested violent punishment for her.

We’re guessing they suggested the death penalty for treason.

If you are going to suggest such violence for a traitor, sit your racist ass down and atone.

Judy Chu was her big promoter, but knew NOTHING of her spying and her soft infiltration with CCP propaganda, which she did for money. However, Chu is mostly worried about Asian racism.

Chu said she was “shocked and disappointed” by the case against Wang. Chu also pushed back against anti-Asian sentiment that quickly began to circulate online and in some media outlets.

“The Asian American community has already weathered stigma, prejudice, and violence, fueled by rhetoric from President Trump and his administration,” the statement read in part. “We saw this in the violent anti-Asian hate crimes during COVID-19 and the unfair targeting of scholars of Chinese descent in Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ program—both of which I have fought against in Congress.”

They’re victims.

So, next time you hear about an Asian spy, keep your racism to yourself. It doesn’t matter that the story is true. Truth no longer matters. Don’t insult the CCP spies, you racist.