Gov. Spanberger Is Ruining Virginia: 50% of Murders in Fairfax Are Committed by Illegals

Governor Spanberger and the politicians who run Fairfax are destroying their county and the state. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullins, said about 50% of the murders in Fairfax alone are committed by people who are here illegally.

“Roughly 50% of the murders in Fairfax, Virginia, the perps are illegal, shouldn’t even be in the country,” Mullins said. “You know, that’s just in Fairfax!”

“You make Virginia a sanctuary, you encourage more illegal activities.”

“This individual right here that we just arrested. This is his third time to be deported. He’s self-deported once. He was deported again. He’s snuck back across.”

This has been repeated throughout the country, and most of these criminals head for sanctuaries where Democrats protect them.