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Gov. Spanberger Is Ruining Virginia: 50% of Murders in Fairfax Are Committed by Illegals

By
M Dowling
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0
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Governor Spanberger and the politicians who run Fairfax are destroying their county and the state. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullins, said about 50% of the murders in Fairfax alone are committed by people who are here illegally.

“Roughly 50% of the murders in Fairfax, Virginia, the perps are illegal, shouldn’t even be in the country,” Mullins said. “You know, that’s just in Fairfax!”

“You make Virginia a sanctuary, you encourage more illegal activities.”

“This individual right here that we just arrested. This is his third time to be deported. He’s self-deported once. He was deported again. He’s snuck back across.”

This has been repeated throughout the country, and most of these criminals head for sanctuaries where Democrats protect them.

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