Neatly 70% of Americans want Biden’s nationwide mask mandate

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans back President-elect Joe Biden’s proposal for a nationwide mask mandate, according to a Vox/Data for Progress poll released Thursday.

That is in spite of the fact that it is unconstitutional, and wouldn’t do a thing to stop the virus.

The survey found 69 percent support for the mandate. That would be the rule on federal property open to the public such as courthouses and post offices.

Vox is basically a communist publication posing as mainstream. They would love to see us all fall in line.

Pollsters found even higher support for a general requirement for masks to be worn in public places, at 72 percent. Sixty-six percent said masks should be required in the presence of anyone outside one’s own household.

The poll – allegedly – found majorities of both Democrats and Republicans supported both.

It’s borne of ignorance by people who think false security can take the place of freedom.

MASKS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING THE SPREAD OF COVID

A Centers for Disease Control report released in September shows that masks and face coverings are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, even for those people who consistently wear them.

A study conducted in the United States in July found that when they compared 154 “case-patients,” who tested positive for COVID-19, to a control group of 160 participants from health care facilities who were symptomatic but tested negative, over 70 percent of the case-patients were contaminated with the virus and fell ill despite “always” wearing a mask.

“In the 14 days before illness onset, 71% of case-patients and 74% of control participants reported always using a mask.

They politicized the masks and they love the control.