Giuliani: Shocking election fraud coming! Could lead to fall of Dem Party

Rudy Giuliani said shocking new revelations of election fraud are set to be released in the coming few days. He added this may likely lead to the downfall of the Democrat party, OANN reported.

“Because the evidence that all these crooked television networks, newspapers, Big Tech, and the leadership of the Democratic party have been giving you is false,” Giuliani said. “You’re going to find it out all at once, and it’s going to be very shocking to the country.”

Giuliani also pointed out that a rising number of Republican lawmakers are supporting President Trump’s push to overturn the fraudulent election results.

He says election fraud is now a proven fact.