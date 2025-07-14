New Failed Mockery Statue Makes Trump Look Cool

A statue at the National Mall attempting to mock President Trump actually doesn’t achieve its purpose. It accentuates his taste in glamorous, beautiful over-the-top gold and his cool dance moves that were all the rage at athletic games.

The Story

An anonymous artist, seemingly from an art collective, put up a statue mocking President Trump on the National Mall Thursday morning. It was to be removed last night.

It is a reproduction of an old-school television set with an eagle on top. It’s gilded in gold which is actually attractive. People like President Trump’s taste in gold so it doesn’t quite achieve the effect it was going for.

Back to the gilded TV. It has a 15-second silent video loop of Trump dancing. Trump’s dance moves became a very popular, humanizing event so that mockery didn’t work.

They show him dancing next to perv Jeffrey Epstein in one clip, but that was taken before Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to date young waitresses.

No one thinks Trump was illicitly tied to that guy or Biden would have immediately released the information.

All in all it doesn’t achieve mockery status. It’s funny.

A plaque at the base of the statue reads, “‘In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so-called “art,” no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025.”

Perfect statement!

That quote is taken from a comment the White House sent to The Washington Post last week in response to another monument, ugly and uncreative, calling him a dictator. Ho hum

The mystery artists responsible for a statue on the National Mall mocking President Donald Trump last week have done it again — this time with a multimedia work taking aim at comments the White House made about them. On Thursday morning, a replica of an old-school television set… pic.twitter.com/E758ic3MrM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2025

Love the gold!