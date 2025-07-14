Criminal Act? Rep. Doxxes an Agent Left Bloody by a Mob

Democrat Rep. Salud Carbajal was born in Mexico and has dual citizenship. ICE reported that he doxxed an ICE Agent after he was left bloody by a leftist mob at a California Pot Farm. He was fueling a dangerous and false ‘kidnapping’ narrative amid violent attacks on law enforcement.

The Story

ICE reported that Carbajal (D-CA) doxxed an ICE agent during the violent riot at the California pot farm. He shared the agent’s business card with a mob that left the officer bloodied. This reckless act aligns with Democrats’ false narrative that ICE is “kidnapping” illegals and “disappearing” them. This lie is inciting violence.

The violence against ICE is getting worse thanks to the provocation by Democrat politicians and the media’s false reporting. During an ambush at a Texas ICE facility earlier this month, rioters in military gear shot an officer in the neck.

This is the Democrats’ army, incited by them. As Axios noted, it is“out for blood,” and leaders like Carbajal are stoking the flames.

ICE raided Glass House Farms in response to information about illegal labor and possible child exploitation. Protesters, egged on by Carbajal’s rhetoric, threw rocks, injuring an agent. Carbajal called ICE’s lawful actions “deplorable” on X, ignoring the warrant.

Doxxing him escalated the danger, which is part of a 700% surge in assaults on ICE officers. A planned ambush took place at the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas. Despite this, Democrats like Gov. Newsom, who dismissed child labor concerns, kept vilifying ICE.

Carbajal’s actions and Newsom’s taunts show they will endanger officers to pander to radicals.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) gets rejected by DHS when he tries to go past the line in Carpinteria, CA, on Friday. ICE was conducting a raid on a nearby illegal cannabis farm. He then took the ID card from an ICE agent and gave it to rioters to doxx the agent. Prosecute Carbajal! pic.twitter.com/1JbUlcIM4N — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 13, 2025

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a statement:

Representative Salud Carabajal was part of a violent mob of protesters, attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. He cites “peaceful “protests, when in fact these riioters were launching rocks at officers, injuring at least one ICE employee, who was left bloody.

According to agents on the ground, the congressman doxxed that same ICE employee by sharing his business card with members of the violent mob.

This is precisely the rhetoric that has led to orchestrated attempts to murder officers and a 700% increase in officer assaults.

May the congressman’s constituency always remember he chooses violence over the rule of law.

The farm is temporarily closed and unaccompanied children were rescued.

Redstate editor Jennifer Van Laar wrote on X, before raiding the Camarillo location, Glass House’s Carpinteria location was raided. These same insurrectionists attacked federal officers there. Then they followed agents to Camarillo and put the word out.