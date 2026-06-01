Adam Corolla: There Goes Canada

The National Post reported that Jews are leaving Canada for the United States for safety. I’m not even sure how safe it is for them here. And for anyone who thinks they’re safe because they are not Jewish, think again. You’re next.

According to a Toronto police report, a staggering 82% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in Toronto, Canada, targeted Jews, while they constitute less than 3% of the city’s population. This is part of a deeply alarming surge in antisemitism sweeping across Canada and around the globe.

Anti-Muslim occurrences accounted for 14%.

The report also stated that hate crimes overall have already increased by 40% in 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Islamists are now demanding that Jews be ejected from Canada. It’s what they do to Israel.

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Muslim values are Canadian values. They aren’t but Islamists vote, and the administration is woke.

On Easter, he couldn’t even say the name of Jesus Christ, made up some ridiculous notion that the holiday is about celebrating new beginnings (because it’s Spring?), and then painted an egg, according to one poster.

There goes canada https://t.co/RhIvZjaA20 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 1, 2026

Canada doesn’t grant its citizens the right to carry and protect themselves. As a result, well-known Jews are under assault.

I’m very sorry to hear it, @DahliaKurtz. When I was threatened in person whilst out walking with my son, the police refused to provide a line up to identity the perpetrator. They also said that I should call 911 if I were being attacked. In Canada, you cannot carry ANY… https://t.co/pAaEcYr6Ef — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 1, 2026

Police go after the citizens because they have become woke.

In Canada, it’s pretty normal to see police assault and arrest fed-up citizens, while providing protection to those calling for Jewish genocide. Everything here feels upside down. https://t.co/W4rHYbdW64 — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) May 31, 2026

You can’t have a gun in Canada, but you can threaten people and pretend it’s free speech.

🇨🇦 Montreal, Canada, May 2026: The pro-Hamas group “Mtl4Pal” has been displaying effigies of Jews wearing kippas, Israeli politicians, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump hanging from nooses at protests. pic.twitter.com/nTYaAXjPOR — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) May 26, 2026

The media admits they didn’t scrutinize the fake stories about mass graves of indigenous people. Christians aren’t safe from the administration.