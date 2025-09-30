New York City’s Soon-to-Be Mayor Is Communist Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, who appears poised to win the mayoral race in New York City, is going to drum up hate crime prevention with an 800% increase in funding to miraculously root out all bigotry. He is winning Jews over with this type of proposal. Mind you, it is very authoritarian and the city is out of money. It is also important to note that he hangs around with radical Islamists so one must question his veracity. Let’s not forget that he wants to arrest Bibi Netanyahu.

Since Eric Adams dropped out, his popularity rose in the polls to 83%. Andrew Cuomo appears to be a broken man and hasn’t done much in the way of campaigning. As for Curtis Sliwa, many groups would never vote for him since he’s a Republican, and he has never gotten more than about 28% in the polls.

It appears that we will have a communist mayor running the capital of capitalism. What a meme this is in the comedown of a once great city.

Let’s not forget that he thinks “violence is an artificial construction,” and what the District Attorney does is violence.

He is Sir Lies-a-lot.

He plans to raise the corporate tax rate to equal New Jersey’s, even if companies are headquartered elsewhere and just do business in the city. This should kill a lot of business. He’s back to wanting to tax the 1% more which will trickle down to everyone eventually, when he runs out of everyone’s money.

He hates profits and capitalism.

He admits democracy is socialism. However, the US is a Constitutional Republic. Zohran Kwame Mamdani belongs in the land of his birth, Uganda.

He’s nuts:

