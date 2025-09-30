President Trump Addressed Military Leaders, Noting the War Within

President Trump had the audience laughing. At least some people understand his sense of humor. His critics are posting that he was serious. Previously, he told the media if didn’t like any of them, he’d fire them on the spot. Maybe there is a message in there. Maybe some need to resign. He spoke after Secretary Hegseth gave a short, powerful speech.

The Department of Defense is now on the Offense as the Department of War.

He didn’t declare war as people feared. It’s unlikely to me that these leaders will be happy about the new rules. They were promoted under a completely different ideology. It doesn’t seem like they have too many General Pattons in the group. I could easily be wrong.

The President was highly critical of Joe “Autopen” Biden and former President Obama, and recalled the Afghanistan disaster. President Trump offered the military leaders full support.

He told the military leaders that we are under invasion from within, adding, “At least when they’re wearing a uniform you can take them out.” That also horrified his critics.

President Trump discussed Russia and their nuclear submarine which is detectable and noted that ours is not. He spoke for over an hour.

LMAO! President Trump just had the whole room of Generals laughing “If you want to applaud, you applaud. You can do anything you want… loosen up…” “If you don’t like what I’m saying you can leave the room. Of course, there goes your rank and there goes your future.” pic.twitter.com/cJad3GekAD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2025

He explained that he will send troops into unsafe cities and straighten them out one by one. It frightened his critics. Violent anarcho-communists and foreign criminal gangs don’t frighten them, but having the Guard help control the cities does. The left in particular sees this as militarizing the country.

BREAKING – President Trump tells military generals and leaders to prepare for the battle against the “enemy from within,” stating it’s time to handle it before it gets out of control. pic.twitter.com/llsWsi6DtJ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 30, 2025

President Trump reviewed the name change to the Department of War.

changing the name from Dept of Defense to the Departmenr of War and says I think the left would have fought harder on that and says “ THEY HAVE KINDA GIVEN UP AT THIS POINT” LOL pic.twitter.com/RBK1cn5gTt — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 30, 2025

The audience includes almost every general and admiral, minus the fake admiral Rachel Levine.

Almost all of the Generals and Admirals in the United States Armed Forces seated at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, ahead of today’s speech by President Donald J. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/Q9jDF54DUm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2025

