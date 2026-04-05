New York for All Act Means Violent Criminal Aliens Can Stay?

The ACLU has a new idea, which is to pass an act to keep all of New York from cooperating with federal law enforcement of immigration. This is an insurrection. January 6 was a riot. This is an insurrection.

The ACLU writes:

All New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status or how long they have been in our state, want to lead open lives, participate in their communities, provide for their family, and access health care without intimidation. With President Donald Trump promising to tear families apart, devastate immigrant communities, and carry out mass deportations, it is even more critical to protect our immigrant neighbors.

The New York for All Act will do just that by prohibiting state and local resources from being diverted to carry out a cruel and inhumane federal deportation agenda.

The wealthy hardcore left is spending a lot of money and rallying the Democrats to promote this act. Their cooperating media post headlines that indicate it’s “gaining momentum.” That is not really true if we look at it from a grassroots perspective. However, perception will always win over reality.

According to Buffalo Today:

Support for the New York for All Act is surging, with 96 state legislators backing the legislation that would require a signed judicial warrant before state and local agencies can comply with federal immigration detainer requests. National Day Today+1. The bill, S.2235/A3506, is sponsored by Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember Karines Reyes, and aims to create a consistent, statewide standard for how city and state agencies interact with federal immigration enforcement.

Buffalor Today reported that it’s over the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam? And you’re thinking, who?

The push comes after the death of Rohingya refugee Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, who was dropped off by Border Patrol at a Tim Hortons in Buffalo after being detained and later found dead from hypothermia and dehydration.

They are lying about this man. Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a 56-year-old Myanmar refugee, was found dead in Buffalo a week after agents left him outside a closed establishment as he requested following his release from a brief detention by Border Patrol.

Homeless Mr. Alam died a week later, and they dropped him off where he wanted to be dropped off. His death was a homicide, but it had nothing to do with Border Patrol. Border Patrol didn’t abandon him. They dropped him off where he asked to be dropped off. A week later, he died of unnatural causes.

Additionally, he was a violent criminal with a rap sheet.

The truth does not stop Ben Crump, The Guardian, Gov. Kathy Hochul, the ACLU, State Senator Gounardes, Mother Jones, The Resist Project, Huff Po, and an army of social media leftists from suggesting something different. Laws like the “New York for All Act” are passed in response to these fake events. The fake crises are helped along by the media and social media.

This death had NOTHING to do with Border Patrol. Mr. Shah Alam passed almost A WEEK AFTER he was released by Border Patrol — he also had a serial violent criminal rap sheet. Mr. Shah Alam’s criminal history included charges for assaulting a first responder with intent to cause… https://t.co/Ch45wMlQAA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 2, 2026

In my opinion, the New York for All Act includes violent criminal aliens. New York is a one-party state, so they can pass anything they want, and they can lie to make it seem plausible.