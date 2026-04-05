In the US Illegally, Yefry Archaga Set Up a 15-Year-Old to Be Murdered

Yefry Archaga was taken into custody on Tuesday in Webb City. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Praize King was arrested on March 18 in Webb City, Missouri, and has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Authorities also arrested a third suspect. Multiple suspects are involved, and the case remains active. It’s too late for Miles, and another illegal alien gets to kill an American.

He [Yefry] is accused of setting up Miles Young to be murdered, ambushing and chasing him as the teen called out, “I just don’t wanna die.”

“An unconfirmed report is that Yefry made a phone call after shooting Miles, and was braggadocious about the incident,” a Greene County detective wrote in a probable cause statement, which became available to the public on Thursday, April 2.

According to the statement, witnesses told investigators they believed Young had been “set up” because a juvenile identified as J1 in the statement “blamed Miles for the death of the victim in a 2025 homicide case.”

The boy allegedly went with a certain girl despite being told not to.

The Details

Detectives say a juvenile picked up Miles Young from a Springfield apartment after talk of “setting him up.” The shooting occurred in a neighborhood in West Maplewood. Witnesses told investigators they warned Young not to go because of bad blood from an earlier homicide case.

Investigators say Yefry Archaga chased Young while wearing a ski mask and carrying a Glock-style pistol. A witness on FaceTime heard Young fall, followed by multiple gunshots. Young later died from his injuries at a hospital.

KOLR noted that Yefry Archaga of Honduras was being held for immigration officials.

Several outlets didn’t mention the illegal status. It would seem this is an important fact to mention.

This horrendous murder appears to be tied to gangs.