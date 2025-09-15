New York Gov. Hochul Endorses the Communist for NYC Mayor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Queens Assemblyman communist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor in an op-ed published by The New York Times.

Democrats are communists now, completely on board with the Red-Green Alliance.

She’s endorsing a communist Islamist because he has a ‘D’ in front of his name. She has no ethics at all. She’s willing to stick a communist on us in New York City.

Why She’s Endorsing Him

Hochul claims she wants someone who won’t give an inch to Donald Trump. Trump’s goal for New York is to make it safe. We can count on Zoran to stop that effort. He wants to defund the police and doesn’t believe in prisons. The radical leftist also thinks we should get rid of misdemeanors .

Hochul said she has “devoted a great deal of thought” to the mayor’s race and has had “frank conversations” with Mamdani over the past few months.

“We’ve had our disagreements. But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support,” she wrote.

She didn’t hear anything. She’s just going along with the party line. She’s a typical whore.

Hochul said they also discussed the New York City Police Department, antisemitism, and the need to keep and attract businesses in the city.

She wrote that while she and the failed rapper are not in agreement on every issue, “I am confident that he has the courage, urgency and optimism New York City needs to lead it through the challenges of this moment.”

God help us in New York. Gov. Whore is selling us out to a communist.