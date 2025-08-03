New York Is Going to Take Away Your Gas

New York has moved a step closer to becoming the first state in the nation to ban natural gas connections in new homes and buildings, after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected a challenge to the controversial law.

Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York found the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) does not preempt the state from changing its building and energy codes to block new gas infrastructure.

New York could be the first state to ban gas hookups. It’s insane and a nod to the most extreme fake environmentalists, who are really just leftists.

They are going to tell you that you can’t have gas, something that will do nothing for the planet, nothing.

Chuck lied to us again.

Nobody is taking away your gas stove. Shameless and desperate MAGA Republicans are showing us they will cook up any distraction to divert from real issues the American people want solved, like the debt ceiling. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2023

The ruling is the second this year to back New York officials’ efforts to prevent new gas infrastructure. It contrasts with a 2023 appellate court decision on the other side of the country — often cited by the gas industry — which found the Berkeley, California, ban on new gas hookups violated EPCA.

“The gas ban has economic implications for multiple industries that cross state lines, demonstrating the need for a cohesive national energy policy,” the plaintiff’s wrote in the initial complaint. “The ban presents an existential threat for the small, family-owned businesses in New York that sell, install, and service gas equipment and infrastructure. And it threatens the livelihoods of the individuals who work in these fields.”

Democrats once again prove they have nothing to offer Americans except misery and no gas.