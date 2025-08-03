Schumer Tries to Extort $1B from DJT to Approve His Nominees

Chuck Schumer wants a billion dollars to approve President Trump’s qualified nominees. He wants to be bribed. When did bribery or extortion become legal? Schumer wants a billion dollars for NIH and foreign aid. Trump told him to go to Hell. We concur, and this is all the more reason Republicans should adjourn so Trump can appoint his nominees. Why are they always helping Democrats?

Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump added:

THE DEMOCRATS ARE EXTORTIONISTS WHO ALMOST DESTROYED OUR COUNTRY. NOW WE ARE BACK, AND THE USA IS THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

How can Republicans keep Trump from appointing his nominees under these conditions?

There is hope that Republicans might yet do the right thing. I don’t want to hear about Senate rules when Democrats break them all the time. Watch: