New Zohran Videos: He’s Here to “Remake” the US Into the Image of His People

New Zohran Mamdani videos are going viral on X today and they are chilling. Zohran is a radical Islamist Communist as we have reported since he first appeared on the scene and was propelled to the highest levels of New York City politics. Zohran turned 9/11 into an event that was notable for its alleged oppression of Islamists, rallies with radicals and at least one suspected terrorist, has an advisory board of radical Islamists and communists, and is funded by people who hate the USA.

However he’s much worse than we reported.

The 34-year-old Ugandan is an actual terrorist trying to take over the country and remake it into a Third World hellhole. That’s what radical Islamists and Communists all want. Women have to wear burkas, dogs are banned, children are indoctrinated, and all must believe what they believe. There is no freedom, only totalitarianism.

Making NYC Uganda

That is their ideology. We now have it from him directly. He doesn’t belong in this country. Like his father, he hates America and Americans.

The New York Governor-endorsed Mayoral candidate, says in the first clip, “We came here to remake the state in the image of our people.”

There are no details of the event. However, it probably took place during the pandemic.

.@KathyHochul’s endorsed candidate for Mayor of New York City https://t.co/oNrJ91Agpl — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 21, 2025

Zohran founded SJP which is a domestic terrorist group.

Wake the Fuck up New Yorkers ! https://t.co/6LXXuY79xP — Michael G Reno ☆ ️ (@MichaelGReno) October 24, 2025

Zohran is coming for white people.

Zohran Mamdani ADMITS that he wants to hit “white neighborhoods” with higher taxes.. Why would any white person vote for him..?? lol pic.twitter.com/Y5FqENaE9H — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) October 1, 2025

He wants free buses so we can be like the UK with homeless drug addicts living in them, making them unusable for the rest of us.

Mamdani thinks making buses free will make buses safer. How does allowing every homeless, drug addicted schizophrenic vagrant ride the buses make them safer? Maybe bus drivers will be safer since they won’t have to collect a fare, but buses will be much LESS safe for… https://t.co/peNY4465FO — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 29, 2025

Free Free Palestine

In this clip, Zohran is in a mosque screaming about freeing Palestine which was only unfree because of Hamas and their heavy hand. He accused Israel of genocide and chanted to rile up the audience.

Leaked video shows Mayoral Candidate Zohran

Mamdani shouting “free Palestine” from his local

mosque. Mamdani is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing

IMHO!!!!! Be smart, New Yorkers, don’t fall for

this dude!!! #Communist #Jihad https://t.co/vdtJwPOrlq — Jessie2 (@Jessies_Too) July 2, 2025

End Aid to Israel

Activist introduces Mamdani, screaming about New York elected Democrats, “We will take them out!” Mamdani doesn’t argue and moves to one of his favorite subjects, which is revising the definition of antisemitism to allow for wiping out Israel.

When he is done with Israel, he’ll come for the rest of us.

He began his speech, “Who is ready to end US military aid to Israel?”

Are you Jewish Mamdani supporters listening to this rabid anti Semite who deceptively claims he is running for Mayor of NYC which has nothing to do with Israel. NYC has millions of Jews now facing danger! https://t.co/cgT1O7nVxy — Justice4all (@Gloriakatz120) October 22, 2025

We already posted this one. He plans to make New York City more unsafe and criminals more emboldened.

As loony as the Mamdani Marxist agenda is on economic matters (ie, “have the government run grocery stores!”), it is the pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement ideology and policies that will do the most to drive people out of the city — and to get people killed. https://t.co/uBARc9CLob — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 28, 2025

Make Them Tow the Line

This madman is an antisemite who pushed BDS to destroy Israel economically. Calling Israel an apartheid nation is absurd.

H=Most disturbing, he bleated, “when you create a new line in the sand, people will start to tow it that you might not have thought would ever give you the time of day.”

Let’s show him we still won’t give this person the time of day.