Seven of the Best Most Recent X Posts Just for You

  1. New York Governor, Comrade Kathy Hochul, who was almost booed off the stage at Mamdani’s commie rally, says she and her fellow politicians need to be more relatable to voters. Even her crowd of barbarians don’t relate to her.

2. Rep. Comer demands the mostly inert Pam Bondi do something about the Autopen fakery. He said they handed her all she needs on a silver platter. Will a silver platter be enough to get her moving?

3. Canada, where there is no free speech and they lock up truck drivers for protesting.

4. Your children Vill learn LGBT sexuality.

5. As we devolve, men can have a slew of wives and keep them barefoot and pregnant:

6. Bill Gates changed his mind about climate change. It’s not an existential threat after all. So, what is he up to now?

The biggest problem with climate change hysteria is people thinking they can do something about. it.

7. How many noticed the women screaming about food stamps are fat?

The guy ” fleeing” the USA, almost everything he says is the opposite of reality. The Biden administration was far more authoritarian, they did many things that Trump is not doing, like making Google, Facebook and others censor tens of thousands of people, like sending the FBI to raid the house of a political opponent… The man says Trump supporters… Read more »

That is lots of variety.

Hochul is in a muddy ravine, not an ivory tower.

Bondi’s ignoring of many criminal referrals has not shamed her into taking action. At this point she is immune to being shamed. Trump should have stopped her the very first time.

