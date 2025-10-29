Seven of the Best Most Recent X Posts Just for You

We wanted you to see these great posts and hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

New York Governor, Comrade Kathy Hochul, who was almost booed off the stage at Mamdani’s commie rally, says she and her fellow politicians need to be more relatable to voters. Even her crowd of barbarians don’t relate to her.

Now off to the No Kings rally! https://t.co/7el1IqR2ce — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2025

2. Rep. Comer demands the mostly inert Pam Bondi do something about the Autopen fakery. He said they handed her all she needs on a silver platter. Will a silver platter be enough to get her moving?

“We’ve handed this to Pam Bondi on a silver platter. We’ve done all the heavy lifting… Now it’s up to her to bring these people in,”@RepJamesComer demands @GPamBondi take steps to invalidate all of Joe Biden’s pardons and executive orders signed by autopen pic.twitter.com/MpXOGCjWwD — Just the News (@JustTheNews) October 28, 2025

3. Canada, where there is no free speech and they lock up truck drivers for protesting.

This liberal is fleeing the United States in search of freedom. Guess where he’s going. Canada. You can’t make this stuff up. Good riddance! pic.twitter.com/wlsZIEmqxi — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 26, 2025

4. Your children Vill learn LGBT sexuality.

This is evil Democrat Mikie Sherill wants to force LGBT sexual indoctrination onto your children in schools and says parents can’t opt-out New Jersey you can stop this – go vote for Jack Ciattarelli for Governor Early voting starts NOW pic.twitter.com/5Zw2W0Bswa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 25, 2025

5. As we devolve, men can have a slew of wives and keep them barefoot and pregnant:

In Germany, a Syrian refugee polygamous family is causing outrage. Ahmad lives with his 2 wives and 6 children in a free house. He says he’s looking for 2 more wives and wants to have 20 children. He is illiterate, does not work, and says his only goal is to have many children… pic.twitter.com/7pK0AqDTVm — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 25, 2025

6. Bill Gates changed his mind about climate change. It’s not an existential threat after all. So, what is he up to now?

The biggest problem with climate change hysteria is people thinking they can do something about. it.

Bill Gates Is smart. He knows Clown World has gone on too long. But will he apologize for his role in brainwashing hundreds of millions of people? pic.twitter.com/hJWmoJ1IYJ — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) October 28, 2025

7. How many noticed the women screaming about food stamps are fat?