Newsom Destroys a State & Obsesses on a Ballroom

M Dowling
Remember how Gavin Newsom renovated a new glorious building in total secrecy at taxpayer expense? Now he complains about a larger ballroom for the White House? He is upset about the East Wing renovation and came up with a bizarre talking point. The ballroom will be fully paid for by donors.

Trump’s renovated, but Newsom destroyed an entire state.

The media is praising his nickname as brilliant and brutal but it’s really only lacking creativity and dumb.

“While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance.”

“Knock-off of Versailles?”

He’s a fake governor. That’s much worse. Democrats are the ones who are depriving Californians. They won’t open the government.

