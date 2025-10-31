Newsom Destroys a State & Obsesses on a Ballroom

Remember how Gavin Newsom renovated a new glorious building in total secrecy at taxpayer expense? Now he complains about a larger ballroom for the White House? He is upset about the East Wing renovation and came up with a bizarre talking point. The ballroom will be fully paid for by donors.

Trump’s renovated, but Newsom destroyed an entire state.

The media is praising his nickname as brilliant and brutal but it’s really only lacking creativity and dumb.

“While Donald Trump builds his knock-off Versailles on White House grounds, his government shutdown is depriving millions of Californians of federal food assistance.”

“Knock-off of Versailles?”

He’s a fake governor. That’s much worse. Democrats are the ones who are depriving Californians. They won’t open the government.

Now Gavin Newsom is calling the East Wing Ballroom "weakness masquerading as strength." Keep going Gavin. So creative!pic.twitter.com/FpeFRIh7Uq — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 30, 2025

Gavin Newsom sent rocks to Italy for his $1.2 billion California Capitol renovation. Everyone involved has been forced to sign NDAs to keep the details secret from taxpayers. Remember this the next time Newsom complains about Trump’s 100% privately funded ballroom. pic.twitter.com/FBrVxGta51 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 30, 2025