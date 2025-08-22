Newsom Wants Dems to Punch GOP “B*tches in the Mouth”

M Dowling
Gavin Newsom is reinventing himself as he campaigns for president. When polled, Democrats allegedly want their leaders to fight. Newsom has translated that into physical fighting. He’s going to punch Republicans in the mouth and is calling for violence.

He’s trying to become the Donald Trump of Democrat progressives and he’s terrible at it. He should be himself, a sociopathic narcissist who let California burn and is now planning to replace beautiful single family homes with multi-family eyesores.

Newsom should run on his record instead. It’s so impressive.

Only in clown world, should Newsom be president but if Mamdani can be the mayor of New York City, anything is possible.

Victor David Hanson doesn’t think much of Gavin Newsom running for President.

This should be Newsom’s presidential campaign song.

I just wanted to put this up to compliment Grok for this photo. Is it a meme though or a real photo? I’m not sure. Newsom is demonic.

