Newsom Wants Dems to Punch GOP “B*tches in the Mouth”

Gavin Newsom is reinventing himself as he campaigns for president. When polled, Democrats allegedly want their leaders to fight. Newsom has translated that into physical fighting. He’s going to punch Republicans in the mouth and is calling for violence.

He’s trying to become the Donald Trump of Democrat progressives and he’s terrible at it. He should be himself, a sociopathic narcissist who let California burn and is now planning to replace beautiful single family homes with multi-family eyesores.

Gavin Newsom calls for violence against Republicans: “We’re going to punch these sons of b*tches in the mouth.” He knows what he’s doing. He’s inciting more riots and attacks against Republicans. Arrest Newsom for promoting violence. pic.twitter.com/WgcGE0CZCp — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2025

Newsom should run on his record instead. It’s so impressive.

California. A positively beautiful state with the… Highest unemployment.

Highest housing prices.

Highest utility rates.

Highest gas prices.

Highest taxes.

Highest homelessness. And worst governor. pic.twitter.com/t2rqhdIY3K — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) August 14, 2025

Only in clown world, should Newsom be president but if Mamdani can be the mayor of New York City, anything is possible.

Victor David Hanson doesn’t think much of Gavin Newsom running for President.

.@VDHanson: Gavin Newsom Is in No Position for Presidency. Just Look at California. Instead of fixing wildfires, housing, energy, and poverty at home, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is inserting himself into ICE protests and siding with illegal immigrants—without offering a… pic.twitter.com/uBOe7sC2zY — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 17, 2025

This should be Newsom’s presidential campaign song.

I just wanted to put this up to compliment Grok for this photo. Is it a meme though or a real photo? I’m not sure. Newsom is demonic.

