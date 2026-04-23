Newsom’s Replacements Vow to Keep Non-English Speaking Truckers on the Road

The current candidates for governor in California think it is racist to require truck drivers to speak English and be able to read and understand road signs. The surviving gubernatorial candidates promise to keep them on the road. Why not? Illegal aliens, drug addicts, criminals, cartels, and the homeless are left to their own devices. Why break the pattern?

This is insane, of course.

The Democratic candidates want illegal alien, non-English-speaking truck drivers on the road. The state has already given 17,000 of them CDLs despite the transportation secretary banning it.

This doesn’t have to make sense, so don’t trouble yourself trying to figure out how not wanting drivers who can’t read road signs

Every single Democratic Party candidate for governor strongly opposed requiring English proficiency because it is allegedly racist. Racism is the good old standby.

How, exactly, language and race are related is unnecessary to explain in a place like California, where it is just assumed that any deficiency in competence is excused by having a darker skin color.

Democrats running for governor of California have a tactic to win the governorship. There are no ideas on how to resolve problems with homelessness, or deal with drug abuse, or NGO corruption. They don’t have any ideas for dealing with outrageous spending. They say requiring truckers to speak English, read English-language signs, and communicate directions is unnecessary. It is racist to believe otherwise.

Tom Steyer

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer said during a Wednesday debate that requiring truckers to understand English was “racial profiling.”

“Mr. Steyer, where do you draw the line on this? Should language proficiency for truckers be strictly enforced, even if it means that some of them will probably lose their jobs? You have 60 seconds,” co-moderator Frank Buckley of KTLA said.

“Look, I agree with what was said, which is, we don’t know the context of this stop. But what I can say is this: racial profiling is illegal,” Steyer responded. “And, in fact, picking on people based on the color of their skin in the state of California is illegal.”

Steyer also has a five-point plan to keep illegal immigration going.

For a supposedly intelligent man, he sure is stupid.

MODERATOR: “Should language proficiency for truck drivers be strictly enforced?” TOM STEYER: “Racial profiling is illegal.” pic.twitter.com/UWNmNvDswI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2026

Katie Porter

The very unlikable Katie Porter slammed Republican candidate Chad Bianco for racism because he supports giving truck drivers language proficiency and knowledge tests when it comes to basic road signs.

“I am stunned that Mr. Bianco would say to black and brown Californians and immigrants who are being terrorized and racially profiled that you have to get over racism.”

“It’s not something that you get over. It’s something that you fight. And if he doesn’t understand the importance of that. He has no business representing a state with the diversity [that California has].”

Of course, that isn’t what he was saying. He said people are sick of them making everything about race.

CA candidate for Governor, Katie Porter: “Yes, I will FIGHT FOR illegal alien Truck Drivers who don’t speak a lick of English, because that would be my job”https://t.co/Y6FbU51AIY pic.twitter.com/dvr3wIKnNz — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 23, 2026

Xavier Becerra

Xavier Becerra will definitely make the roads unsafe for us.

“I would definitely push back on the Trump administration on, again, a reckless policy,” Becerra said. “I would make sure that that officer understands that he cannot discriminate against any driver without having a basis to do so. I understood a little bit of what that individual was trying to say, I couldn’t see the sign, but it certainly sounded like he was trying to describe what that particular sign was trying to represent. And so we have to be very careful that we’re not profiling consumers in California, drivers in California. Barreling down the road, unable to read signs, is a great idea.

Xavier Becerra: As CA’s next governor, I will protect truckers that do not speak English pic.twitter.com/eOGtNfFoKH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2026

Matt Mahon

Another candidate, Matt Mahon, parroted the others: you don’t have to speak English or be able to read road signs.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan on truck drivers not knowing English, “It’s not about whether or not you speak English…” pic.twitter.com/pkjj9WdKWB — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 23, 2026

The other candidates failed to qualify, and all endorsed crazy Tom Steyer.

These people aren’t looking out for the welfare of the people. They only care about winning, and any tactic will do.