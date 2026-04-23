NYT Report: The Supreme Leader Is Still Gravely Wounded, Mentally Sharp

The New York Times reported the latest spoke with several current and past Iranian officials, Revolutionary Guards, and a cleric about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition.

Though the Supreme Leader was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged, according to four senior Iranian officials familiar with his health.

One leg was operated on three times, and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak, the officials said, adding that, eventually, he will need plastic surgery.

Mr. Khamenei has not recorded a video or audio message, the officials said, because he does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak in his first public address. He has issued several written statements that have been posted online and read on state television.

“Mojtaba is not yet in full command or control,” said Sanam Vakil, the director of the Middle East and North Africa for Chatham House, who has contact with people in Iran. “There is, perhaps, deference to him. He signs off, or he is part of the decision-making structure in a formal way. But he is presented with fait accompli presentations right now.”

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former Guards general and the lead negotiator with the United States in Pakistan, said in a television address that Mojtaba’s views are being taken into account.