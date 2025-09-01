VA Gubernatorial Candidate Earle-Sears Wins Support of BET Founder

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, a nominee for Virginia governor, was speaking at an Arlington School Board meeting on August 21. Her speech focused on criticizing the county’s bathroom and locker room policies, allowing biological males in female spaces.

Outside the venue, an older white woman held up a racially charged sign in support of left wing gender ideology. At the time she was with a large group protesting Winsome Earle-Sears’ presence at the meeting.

The sign read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain,” the sign read.

The Responses

Winsome responded, saying, “I’m disgusted, but not surprised. This is the ‘tolerant’ left Abigail Spanberger defends. There is no place for the disgusting hatred in our Commonwealth. Anyone who doesn’t condemn this sign is complicit in improving approving it.”

The racism didn’t go over well with a BET co-founder, one of America’s first black billionaires, Robert Johnson, the chairman of asset manager RLJ companies. Johnson contributed $500,000 to Earle-Sears’ campaign, according to Politico‘s playbook. He said he donated to her campaign to stand up with the Lieutenant Governor against a racist attack on her campaign.”

He has always supported Democrats.

“Madam Lt. Governor. I was so appalled by that racist diatribe displayed by a useful idiot at a recent press event that I chose to show all the voters of Virginia how Black Brothers stand up to defend and support their Black Sisters when confronted with unadulterated racism,” Johnson wrote to Earle-Sears in a statement provided by the GOP nominee’s campaign. “I have always been a good investor and that’s why I’m investing in you.”

Spanberger eventually called out the racism in the woman’s sign, but the woman is emblematic of the Democrat Party today. Spanberger is weak.

The parties are switching on some key issues, maybe all.