Tylenol Doesn’t Recommend Their Drug for Pregnant Women

After all the carrying on and assaults of the Presidential team, Tylenol said they don’t recommend their product for pregnant women.

Wait, what?! — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) September 24, 2025

Slews of people did not like President Trump’s and RFK’s speech about Tylenol. Some in the media probably had the stories written before they said a word. Others like me want to take Tylenol and Advil and might have misunderstood the point. This is about pregnant women only. Whoopi Goldberg, who wanted to make Ed.D Jill Biden the nation’s Surgeon General went on a rant, ripping into RFK because he’s not a doctor. The media and their experts who would condemn a basically no-side-effect, effective viral drug like ivermectin promoted Tylenol.

Dr. Bhattacharya explained when to take Tylenol and the connections to autism. He answered the questions being brought up in the media after the RFK presser on Tylenol. You may not have liked it or how it was presented, but listen to Dr. Bhattacharya before you decide. They had a great deal of courage in telling people that there is significant evidence the Tylenol could cause autism, and in the event of a high fever, of course take it if nothing else works. It’s about cause and effect. People need to know the truth.