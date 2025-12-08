Nineteen Blue AGs Demand Illegal Aliens Drive School Buses

Eighteen blue states and the District of Columbia are angry and desperate because Secretary Duffy said he is cracking down on who can get CDL permits. Wait until you hear their concern…wait…wait…you won’t believe it…here it is…they have illegal aliens driving school buses! Da, Da!

The crackdown requires drivers to speak English. They need to be able to communicate and read road signs.

The triggered nineteen call the regulations arbitrary and capricious. They claim the illegals are safer drivers. That’s what they’re going with.

Democrats have gone insane. Where did they get their CDL drivers before? They can do it again!

Their fiery comment to the regulation against non-domiciled workers claims they are here legally without citizenship or permanent residency but are “legally present”. They are referring to the work permits Biden gave to the illegal aliens, often with phony IDs, who flowed across our borders. They call this new category “legal presence.”

They claim the Secretary doesn’t have jurisdiction and is violating other laws. So, they will likely sue which will only delay the inevitable.

The infuriated eighteen plus D.C. called the regulations arbitrary and capricious. They want to know who will drive their school buses.

They have anonymous people who poured in illegally and can’t speak the language driving their school buses, and they are the ones who are angry in this upside down country.

It was signed by nineteen leftist attorney generals.

Incredible. A coalition of 20 states’ Attorney Generals all wrote a response to @SecDuffy‘s new CDL rules. Why are 20 states up in arms over this? Probably because they’re using non-domiciled CDL drivers for their school busses and public transit systems. https://t.co/bnzWNAhQXL pic.twitter.com/jXF7qY40ET — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🎅🏻🎁 (@supertrucker) December 7, 2025

The states are: Arizona [possibly a purple state], California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington.