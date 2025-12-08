Truth Must Be Told About the Anti-American Democrat Party

M Dowling
We have a Democrat party today that allowed gang members to come into the country, and terrorists, wannabe terrorists who hate us just walked right in. Women and children are sold into sex and labor slavery. Children have gone missing, unaccompanied minors are going missing. Now the party is fighting deportation.

They’re using their own militia – riled up immigrants, people here illegally, leftists – creating havoc in the streets. The governors of Illinois and California, mayors are preventing us from securing the peace.

The Democrat party and the media hate this country so much and yet claim to want to advance the case for the people.

This is not your grandmother’s party. It is being taken over by the hard left. They are taking normal Democrats with them.

Mike Davis addresses it here:

The US needs to slow down immigration for a while. We are not a land of immigrants. This is the United States of America and we do have a culture and a language and values. They are not Marxist values, no matter how many times Barack Obama tells you they are. That is not who we are. You must fight these people in the voting booth, in our educational system, and certainly our government.

What Do You Think About the Next Suggestion?

Letting foreign-born people take leadership roles in politics is becoming a big problem. They do not share our values and they don’t like America as it is. Many foreign-born people want to change us into the hellhole they left.

The idea that we are a land of immigrants must be dispelled. It is being used to transform us into a country we will not like. We are a land of explorers, Pilgrims, and settlers who founded a new land, free of the corrupt totalitarian rules and laws. We must protect that with our Constitution. It is constantly under attack.

The infiltration is everywhere of people who hate us and hate white people. They call white people racist when they are so racist they want to eradicate our race.

Do we need to put a stop to the policy of allowing foreign-born people take political office? Is it now a problem?

Saltherring
Saltherring
13 minutes ago

If the American people do not get a grip on this and deport millions during the next three years our opportunity to do so will vanish. Foreign-born operatives should not be serving (their native countries) in our congress.

1
Reply
