Truth Must Be Told About the Anti-American Democrat Party

We have a Democrat party today that allowed gang members to come into the country, and terrorists, wannabe terrorists who hate us just walked right in. Women and children are sold into sex and labor slavery. Children have gone missing, unaccompanied minors are going missing. Now the party is fighting deportation.

They’re using their own militia – riled up immigrants, people here illegally, leftists – creating havoc in the streets. The governors of Illinois and California, mayors are preventing us from securing the peace.

The Democrat party and the media hate this country so much and yet claim to want to advance the case for the people.

This is not your grandmother’s party. It is being taken over by the hard left. They are taking normal Democrats with them.

Mike Davis addresses it here:

The US needs to slow down immigration for a while. We are not a land of immigrants. This is the United States of America and we do have a culture and a language and values. They are not Marxist values, no matter how many times Barack Obama tells you they are. That is not who we are. You must fight these people in the voting booth, in our educational system, and certainly our government.

What Do You Think About the Next Suggestion?

Letting foreign-born people take leadership roles in politics is becoming a big problem. They do not share our values and they don’t like America as it is. Many foreign-born people want to change us into the hellhole they left.

The idea that we are a land of immigrants must be dispelled. It is being used to transform us into a country we will not like. We are a land of explorers, Pilgrims, and settlers who founded a new land, free of the corrupt totalitarian rules and laws. We must protect that with our Constitution. It is constantly under attack.

Somali in America: “My biggest regret in life is that Trump will not be alive to witness our full takeover of America”. Round them all up and deport.

pic.twitter.com/jcZwvkpSBh — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 7, 2025

The infiltration is everywhere of people who hate us and hate white people. They call white people racist when they are so racist they want to eradicate our race.

Wajahat Ali: “Whites, your mistake is you let us in. And we breed. We are a breeding people. Your problem is that you let us in 1965. When we come, we bring everybody with us. And we take and breed with your white women — Your music sucks. Your culture sucks. You already lost.”… pic.twitter.com/S7CkMAleUT — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) December 3, 2025

Do we need to put a stop to the policy of allowing foreign-born people take political office? Is it now a problem?

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) was born in Chennai, India. She says immigrants from Somalia, India, and Africa built this country and made it great. This is a ridiculous lie by Jayapal. It’s also a reminder that Congress shouldn’t have foreign-born members.pic.twitter.com/6GOydBQwVa — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2025

Raja was born in New Delhi, India. Approximately 71% of all H-1B visa approvals were for individuals born in India So of course he’s advocating for more immigration from his home country. This is why foreign born individuals should never hold political office. https://t.co/3vvm8nFuiW — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) November 30, 2025

Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) wants to double the H‑1B visa cap from 65,000 to 130,000. Born: July 19, 1973 in New Delhi, India Here is a list of his largest donors pic.twitter.com/4qSYlbSpKv — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) December 1, 2025

But of course Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar, who was born in Chikkodi, Mysore State, which is now part of Karnataka, India—wants to double the amount of H-1B visas. I wonder why? https://t.co/ROiLBYvQbo — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) December 4, 2025