NJ Teacher “Lavender’ Fired for Snuff Videos and Mannequins

James O’Keefe tried to interview a former transgender teacher in New Jersey named Austin McCaffey, also known as Lavender. He was recently fired from a Roselle Park, New Jersey school district for posting videos of him pretending to eat babies and having sex with mannequins. He also posted violent songs.

Lavender claims he was fired for being transgender, although nothing about “Lavender” looks like he’s trying to be a woman.

Outside groups are coming in to defend him because he’s transgender, claiming the school administrators are anti-trans.

I hope the police are investigating him for potential crimes.

