Democrats Tried to Take Out RFK Today with Smears & Censorship

Second day in a row. Democrat Party at a hearing demonstrates its totalitarian core. Trying to silence – to censor – RFK Jr. Democrats SUPPORT Biden’s Stalinist interference in free speech. These are dark days. The Democrat Party Hates America. ~ Mark Levin

Democrats tried to take out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today with lies, smears, and attempts to silence him. It was an anti-censorship hearing. You can’t make this stuff up.

Democrats claimed they don’t want to censor and then tried to censor RFK or use the ploy to humiliate and diminish him and further their false claims that he was racist and anti-Semitic.

I can’t vote for a Democrat since they clearly have a totalitarian core and I don’t believe a President Robert Kennedy could control them. However, RFK is no racist. They want him taken out because they are afraid he’ll run third party and siphon off votes from the incompetent Joe Biden.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) moved to shift the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Thursday to executive session “because Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable anti-Semitic and anti-Asian comments as recently as last week.”

The congresswoman cited a House rule against testimony found to “defame, degrade, or incriminate” any person, which would allow the committee to censor him.

Rep. Thomas Massie moved to table Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s attempt to censor Robert Kennedy Jr. by going into executive session. His side won the vote, and Mr. Kennedy was allowed to speak. Why are they so afraid to let him be heard?

RFK’s Opening Statement:

.@RobertKennedyJr Leaves Jim Jordan in Awe With a World-Class Lesson on the Importance of Free Speech “We [America] are supposed to be the exemplary democracy, and the corner foundation stone of our system is freedom of speech. All of the other freedoms depend on it. If we lose… pic.twitter.com/nkuZJKIAAe — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 20, 2023

Rep. Plaskett of the Virgin Islands uses very offensive language to destroy RFK Jr.

RFK obliterates Rep. Plaskett.

When Plaskett went off the rails, Jim Jordan slammed her but you can’t embarrass these leftists.

WATCH: Stacey Plaskett Throws a Temper Tantrum at the Thought of Having to Listen to @RobertKennedyJr KENNEDY: “May I [respond], Mr. Chair? PLASKETT: “You may not. You may not.” KENNEDY: “I just want to respond.” PLASKETT: “Mr. Chair. The time’s out. We’re done.” JORDAN: “I… pic.twitter.com/mxAYySy7ml — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 20, 2023

Plaskett is worried about Russia interfering in elections after trying to silence RFK today.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls RFK anti-Semitic, asks him the question, and then won’t let him speak.



Full Hearing:

